Giants RB Reveals Which QB He Wants New York to Pick in NFL Draft
The New York Giants go into the offseason with one key area to address—the quarterback position. The Giants have no quarterbacks under contract on their roster for next season, and will have to add both a starter and backups over the following months.
As the Giants begin the search for their next signal caller, running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. revealed which quarterback he likes most in this year's draft class.
"To be honest with you, I'm a fan of Cam Ward," Tracy told Brandon London of the New York Post. "Just because I think the passing and the running, that's where the league is shifting to, and just off of Dabs's offense, we have a whole bunch of QB runs and situations where the QB has to run. I'm not saying other quarterbacks in the draft can't run, I just know Cam Ward is the best off of film. He's my favorite, this is opinionated ... obviously my opinion holds zero weight. It really don't matter what I say."
While Tracy was clear that his thoughts hold zero weight in the decision, he did offer insight into what he thinks head coach Brian Daboll will want in the team's quarterback.
"Whoever comes in, they're going to have be passionate, just because Dabs is passionate," Tracy said. "... Whoever he brings in here, he wants a winner, he wants someone that has that high IQ but is also a leader at the same time."
The Giants hold the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, behind the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns, both teams that could draft a quarterback. The Giants have already been seen meeting with Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders so far at the East-West Shrine Bowl practices.
This year is widely viewed as a weaker quarterback class, but given the Giants' current situation and the urgency facing both Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, it's hard not to see them taking a quarterback near the top of the draft.