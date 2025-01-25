Cameras Capture Shedeur Sanders Dapping Up Giants HC Brian Daboll at Shrine Bowl
The 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl is in full swing this weekend and although Shedeur Sanders isn't practicing—he's still the star of the show.
The Colorado quarterback, set to be among the top selections in the 2025 NFL draft, is in Frisco, Texas for the showcase interviewing with teams. He met with the Tennessee Titans and New York Giants on Friday—and also has a meeting scheduled with the Cleveland Browns.
All three franchises hold top-five picks in the first round of April's draft.
Adding to the speculation that Sanders could wind up in New York, cameras captured the signal caller dapping up Giants coach Brian Daboll at the West team's practice on Saturday afternoon. Here's a look:
This interaction comes just over a month after Sanders and Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers linked up ahead of Travis Hunter's Heisman Trophy ceremony. The two were seen playing catch in the New York streets:
After a 3-14 finish to 2024-25, New York holds the No. 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft. Perhaps Sanders will be the choice after general manager Joe Schoen—among other decisions—has been ridiculed for sticking with quarterback Daniel Jones over signing running back Saquon Barkley.
Sanders led the Big 12 conference in passing yards (3,926), passing touchdowns (35), completion percentage (74.2%), and efficiency rating (168.8) in the 2024 regular season.