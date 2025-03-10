SI

Giants Re-Sign Receiver Darius Slayton to a Three-Year Deal

He's spent all six previous seasons as a Giant.

Madison Williams

New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton warms up before a game.
New York Giants receiver Darius Slayton warms up before a game. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Darius Slayton will remain a New York Giant, as he will re-sign with them on a three-year, $36 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Slayton has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Giants thus far, and now they have him locked in through the 2027 season.

Slayton was the Giants' third top receiver in 2024, catching 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns. He landed on the list behind rookie standout Malik Nabers (1,204 yards) and Wan'Dale Robinson (699 yards). Slayton will continue to be a supportive veteran receiver for the Giants offense.

It's still unclear which quarterback will be throwing passes to Slayton and the rest of the Giants offensive targets in 2025 as New York figures out its quarterback situation. The Giants did just re-sign Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal, making him the only quarterback on the roster at this time.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL