Giants Re-Sign Receiver Darius Slayton to a Three-Year Deal
Darius Slayton will remain a New York Giant, as he will re-sign with them on a three-year, $36 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.
Slayton has played all six of his NFL seasons with the Giants thus far, and now they have him locked in through the 2027 season.
Slayton was the Giants' third top receiver in 2024, catching 39 passes for 573 yards and two touchdowns. He landed on the list behind rookie standout Malik Nabers (1,204 yards) and Wan'Dale Robinson (699 yards). Slayton will continue to be a supportive veteran receiver for the Giants offense.
It's still unclear which quarterback will be throwing passes to Slayton and the rest of the Giants offensive targets in 2025 as New York figures out its quarterback situation. The Giants did just re-sign Tommy DeVito to a one-year deal, making him the only quarterback on the roster at this time.