Giants Sideline Empties to Support Rookie Carted Off Due to Injury After Pick-Six
On Thursday night, Giants rookie cornerback TJ Moore experienced the best and worst of preseason football within minutes.
First, Moore turned a pass from Patriots quarterback Ben Wooldridge into an interception and a 44-yard return for a touchdown.
Then, just minutes later, he suffered what appeared to be a serious leg injury in kickoff coverage.
Moore's exit with his right leg in a splint drew the entire New York team onto the field in a show of prayer and concern. It echoed the Falcons' and Lions' touching gesture after cornerback Morice Norris's serious injury on Aug. 8.
The Riverdale, Ga., native comes to the Giants from Mercer, where he was one of the best players in the history of that program. He recorded 64 tackles in 2024 and garnered FCS All-America honors; if he eventually plays in the regular season, he'll be just the school’s fifth-ever NFL player.
New York won the contest 42–10 in a laugher, but its players likely have a much weightier topic in mind as they leave the 2025 preseason behind.