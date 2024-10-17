SI

Giants Star Malik Nabers Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Return vs. Eagles

The electrifying young receiver is back in action for the divisional clash.

Liam McKeone

Nabers has missed the last two games
Nabers has missed the last two games / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The New York Giants are getting their best playmaker back just in time for a divisional clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday the news broke that standout rookie Malik Nabers had cleared concussion protocol. Nabers has missed the last two weeks with a concussion and suited up as a full participant for practice earlier on Thursday. He hasn't been officially declared active yet by the team but the expectation is that he'll return against Philly on Sunday, per beat reporter Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.

It's not a second too late, either. The Giants suffer from a dearth of big-time plays when Nabers isn't in the lineup, as seen by their woeful offensive performance in prime time against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Daniel Jones, in particular, was noticeably better with Nabers in the lineup before he went down against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.

In four games this year, Nabers has caught 35 passes for 386 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including one wildly acrobatic grab against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. He's a budding star and plays a key role in making the Giants' offense function. He will be a welcome sight for everyone in blue this weekend.

New York hosts the Eagles at Metlife Stadium on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Giants enter the contest last in the NFC East with a 2-4 record, while Philadelphia sits at 3-2.

Liam McKeone
Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

