Giants Star Malik Nabers Clears Concussion Protocol, Expected to Return vs. Eagles
The New York Giants are getting their best playmaker back just in time for a divisional clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.
On Thursday the news broke that standout rookie Malik Nabers had cleared concussion protocol. Nabers has missed the last two weeks with a concussion and suited up as a full participant for practice earlier on Thursday. He hasn't been officially declared active yet by the team but the expectation is that he'll return against Philly on Sunday, per beat reporter Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com.
It's not a second too late, either. The Giants suffer from a dearth of big-time plays when Nabers isn't in the lineup, as seen by their woeful offensive performance in prime time against the Cincinnati Bengals last week. Daniel Jones, in particular, was noticeably better with Nabers in the lineup before he went down against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4.
In four games this year, Nabers has caught 35 passes for 386 yards and a trio of touchdowns, including one wildly acrobatic grab against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3. He's a budding star and plays a key role in making the Giants' offense function. He will be a welcome sight for everyone in blue this weekend.
New York hosts the Eagles at Metlife Stadium on Sunday with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. The Giants enter the contest last in the NFC East with a 2-4 record, while Philadelphia sits at 3-2.