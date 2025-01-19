Giants Trolled Once Again After Saquon Barkley Leads Eagles to NFC Title Game
The New York Giants letting running back Saquon Barkley walk in free agency continues to be one of the worst decisions the franchise has made. Since Barkley left and signed with the division rival Philadelphia Eagles, he has only recorded the best season of his career.
After rushing for over 2,000 yards during the regular season, becoming just the ninth player in NFL history to do so, Barkley has continued to dominate for the Eagles in the playoffs. In their divisional round win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Barkley rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns.
Barkley played perhaps the most pivotal role in the victory, rushing for touchdowns 62 and 78 yards. His 78-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter gave the Eagles a two-possession lead that the Rams could not come back from.
As Barkley continues to succeed on the Eagles, fans took to social media to roast the Giants for letting him go.
Even former Giants All-Pro defensive end Justin Tuck, who won two Super Bowls with the Giants, weighed in, writing on X: "And we couldn’t pay this man?"
Barkley has now rushed for a total of 324 yards and two touchdowns this postseason, and should only add to that total next week in the NFC championship game. Over the entire season, Barkley now has a combined 2,329 yards and 15 touchdowns, and has the Eagles feeling good about their Super Bowl chances.