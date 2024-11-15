Giants Remain Undecided on Starting QB Between Daniel Jones, Drew Lock
As the New York Giants rest on a bye in Week 11 with just two wins on their resume, coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen are considering a change at quarterback.
Through 10 games, the Giants' reclamation project of quarterback Daniel Jones hasn't worked out. Jones has completed 63.3% of his passes for 2,070 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions—adding up to a 79.4 passer rating, which ranks 31st in the NFL.
New York enters the bye after losing five straight contests, including a 20–17 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Munich, which marked the first time the Giants entered a contest as the favorites in 24 games.
That kind of loss can spark a change under center. The Giants have plenty to consider, including Jones's $23 million injury guarantee for the 2025 season that comes into play if he suffers an injury and is unable to pass a physical in the offseason. Backup quarterback Drew Lock owns a career 9–14 record and equally underwhelming 79.1 passer rating.
"They've got to make a call here," The Athletic's Dianna Russini said Friday on The Dan Le Batard Show. "They've got this injury guarantee for next year, and they got to make a decision—are we done with [Daniel Jones] and want to save this money? Do we go to Drew Lock? At this point, from what I'm been hearing, Daniel Jones may be staying as the starting quarterback for a few more weeks."
Giants president and owner John Mara did say in October that he plans to bring back both Daboll and Schoen in 2025 no matter what happens this season. But it's the NFL. A lot can change in a week, and ownership can get restless when the ugly losses stack up. Perhaps sticking with Jones is the way to go?
"I think in the mind of a Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen, we don't really know what Drew Lock is about," Russini said. "I think Daniel Jones may still give them the best chance to win."
Daboll, Schoen and the rest of the Giants' brass will have the weekend to make a decision before the team returns to practice on Monday to prepare for the Week 12 tilt against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.