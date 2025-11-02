Giants’ Wan’Dale Robinson Had the Most Frustrated Four-Word Message After Another Loss
The Giants are really struggling, and their leading receiver is pretty fed up with it.
On Sunday, New York fell to the 49ers, 34–24, and Wan’Dale Robinson was a frustrated as anyone. The Giants only gained 296 yards to San Francisco’s 380. They won the turnover battle, but it didn’t matter, as they couldn’t keep pace with their opponents. The loss dropped them to 2-7 on the season, and it was their third straight defeat.
Robinson was asked about the team’s pattern of losses and had a succinct response.
“I hate this sh--,” he said.
Robinson finished with nine catches for 46 yards, but didn’t find the end zone.
Understandably, the Giants are frustrated right now. They have lost their top receiver, Malik Nabers, and top running back, Cam Skattebo, for the season with injuries. Rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart has shown flashes that he could be a franchise signal-caller, but the offense has been inconsistent around him. Defensively, they allowed 5.8 yards per play against the 49ers.
Things are a mess in New York right now, and it’s worth wondering if owner John Mara will fire general manger Joe Schoen and/or head coach Brian Daboll any time soon.
Brian Daboll’s record with Giants
Daboll is in his fourth season as New York’s head coach, and it’s probably a bad sign that his first year was his best. In 2022, Daboll led the Giants to a 9–7–1 record, and they beat the Vikings in the wild card round before losing the the Eagles in the divisional round.
In 2023, Daboll’s squad went 6–11, and in 2024, things got worse as New York went 3-–14. So far in 2025, the Giants are 2–7, giving Daboll a 20–39–1 overall record as a head coach. We’ll see how long he survives.