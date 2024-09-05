Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Carolina Panthers, Week 10
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the 2024-25 NFL season mere hours away and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
New York Giants On SI continues its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Carolina Panthers
When: Week 10, Sunday, Nov. 10 (9:30 a.m. ET, NFL Network)
Where: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Series History: CAR leads 7-6 (Last: 19-16 NYG, 9/2022)
What's the Deal With the Panthers?
Let's hope that Dave Canales is patient. Everything about the Panthers suggests that it will take a while before they are up to scratch with the NFC's elite again.
Carolina is embarking on a new journey, with Dave Canales taking over the top position and Dan Morgan stepping up as the general manager. Canales, known for his work with Geno Smith and Baker Mayfield, is now focused on nurturing Bryce Young, the top pick of the 2023 draft, reaffirming the team's commitment to their young quarterback.
Young's first season under Charlotte center did little to vindicate Carolina's sizable investment. During a 2-15 season, the Panthers didn't even have the comfort of a valuable draft pick—one that became the top overall selection—to keep them warm, as they sent it to Chicago for the right to draft Young, whose major statistics ranked at or near the bottom among qualified throwers.
While they're nowhere near their final form, the Panthers centered their offseason on giving Young a better team: Diontae Johnson figures to be the top target or at least keep the seat warm until first-round pick Xavier Legette comes of age. Chuba Hubbard yanked back RB1 duties from Miles Sanders in the post-Christian McCaffrey era. Adam Thielen is back in the slot after serving as the team's top receiver.
Carolina has invested $153 million in Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis after Young was sacked 62 times, second-worst to only Sam Howell of woebegone Washington. The experienced Andy Dalton will continue to back Young and could be a reliable option if Young continues to sputter.
Adding further pressure on Young is the sacrifices Carolina made to build his support staff: the Panthers traded Brian Burns to none other than the Giants to earn eight figures in cap relief while denying themselves the talents of one of the league's stronger pass-rushing talents.
Despite the challenges, the Panthers' defense has stood strong, ranking fourth in yards allowed. With the presence of coordinator Ejiro Evero, who was a top contender for vacancies in Carolina, Atlanta, and Seattle, there's a sense of confidence in the team's defensive capabilities.
The front seven is now headlined by a newly-extended Derrick Brown and returning veteran Shaq Thompson. At the same time, (South) Carolina legend Jadeveon Clowney returns to the area along with fellow arrival Josey Jewell (backed up by Trevin Wallace, the team's second pick, in the middle). Carolina took slight revenge on the Giants by getting defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson, who signed a three-year deal.
Who's In: LB Jadeveon Clowney (FA-BAL), G Robert Hunt (FA-MIA), CB Dane Jackson (FA-BUF), LB Josey Jewell (FA-DEN), WR Diontae Johnson (Trade-PIT), WR Xavier Legette (D1-32), G Damien Lewis (FA-SEA), DT A'Shawn Robinson. (FA-NYG), TE Ja'Tavion Sanders (D4-101), LB Trevin Wallace (D3-72), LB D.J. Wonnum (FA-MIN)
Who's Out: S Vonn Bell (FA-CIN), LB Brian Burns (Trade-NYG). WR DJ Chark (FA-LAC), S Jeremy Chinn (FA-WAS), CB Shaquill Griffin (FA-MIN), LB Yetur Gross-Matos (FA-SF), LB Kamu Grugier-Hill (FA-MIN), TE Hayden Hurst (FA-LAC), LB Frankie Luvu (FA-WAS)
Remember When...
The Giants' 2008 Super Bowl defense was derailed after Plaxico Burress' accidental shooting, but Big Blue gave their fans one last brilliant memory toward the end of the trek.
In a thrilling showdown against Carolina, the Giants managed to secure a de facto play-in game for the top seed in the playoff bracket during the penultimate week of the campaign. Overcoming four rushing touchdowns for DeAngelo Williams, the Giants staged a ground glory of their own, erasing a pair of two possessions deficits en route to a 34-28 overtime victory, a victory that left fans and critics alike surprised and excited.
Brandon Jacobs put in three scores of his own, while Derrick Ward put up a very unexpected 215 yards, 82 of which came on the latter of two New York overtime drives. After Ward handled the dirty work, Jacobs punched his third and final score to cap things off. In addition to the runaway heroics, Kevin Boss caught a touchdown pass from Eli Manning, while Kevin Dockery had a key pass breakup that stopped Carolina's turn with the ball in the extra session.
The madness in Munich will mark the Giants' fourth international regular season game and their first since a 2022 British triumph over Green Bay. Big Blue's international success is a source of pride, as they are one of four teams (alongside Kansas City, Minnesota, and San Francisco) to boast a perfect record on international soil with at least three appearances.
How to Beat Them
Make Them Miss
Trading Burns is part of the uncomfortable reality for the Panthers, who needed to ship out some of their luxuries to start salvaging the Young era. It's not entirely Young's fault—it's never the issue of a single quarterback when he's downed on 62 occasions—but his incoming opponents will look to keep him off his game by any means necessary, and that's one of the proven ways to do so after relative safety in the pocket at Alabama.
That's where Burns comes in: he just had to spend a season trying to stop Young at practice, and he'll no doubt take his status as a necessary casualty personally once the Giants head overseas. The Giants' front seven is far and away the most established area on the team, which could spell trouble for a young thrower looking to make a statement. There's no better name to lead the charge than Burns.
It's A Trap!
Things got brutal for the Giants in a hurry after a playoff appearance in 2022 but there's at least one fair truth: at least they're not the Panthers. Again, there doesn't seem to be any instant fix to the Panthers' problems, even if they're doing what they can to make things right. The Giants, of course, need to seize every opportunity they're presented. Cowering Carolina is one of the most prominent chances the next 18 weeks have to offer.
But their otherwise struggling nature, packed to the brim with plenty of uncertainties, ensures that they can't let their guard down, even in the relative comfort of an international crowd well-versed in metropolitan antics. Time will exactly where the Giants stand in the grand scheme of the postseason chase by the time the German festivities are staged in mid-November, but they still can't underestimate any opponent, no matter how tantalizingly downtrodden they appear to be.
