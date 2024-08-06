Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Cincinnati Bengals, Week 6
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the NFL calendar engaged in rare doldrums and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
New York Giants On SI continues its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals
When: Week 6, Sunday, Oct. 13 (8:20 p.m. ET, NBC)
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Series History: CIN leads 6-5 (Last: 19-17 NYG, 11/2020)
What's the Deal With the Bengals?
After consecutive appearances in the NFL's final four, the cats' meow became a whimper once franchise face Joe Burrow went down. Backup Jake Browning was respectable enough, but it was clear the Bengals couldn't hold their spot among the AFC's elite without their touted arm.
Burrow's back, but some of the losses aren't so temporary. With Burrow's big extension kicking in the next year, the Bengals avoided a similar diatribe with Joe Mixon by trading him to the Houston Texans for meager draft compensation while longtime slot staple Tyler Boyd moved onto Tennessee.
There could be some issues behind Burrow ... Zack Moss is set to take over primary rushing duties in Mixon's place ... but it's hard to argue with the other weaponry: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are back (the latter potentially facing his final Cincinnati season after a contentious offseason) while Mike Gesicki replaces Irv Smith Jr. at tight end.
For obvious reasons, the Bengals dedicated most of their recent offseason attention to protecting Burrow.
The outside spots are particularly intriguing. Orlando Brown is returning for his second season on a $64 million deal, and the top draft pick was used on two-time national champion Amarius Mims. On the right side, Mims will learn under 2019 Pro Bowler Trent Brown, who was rescued from New England.
Defensively, the Bengals turned to old friends and enemies alike to re-stock the secondary after allowing the fifth-most yardage through the air: former divisional rival Geno Stone is stationed on the roster after a Baltimore breakout year while AFC title game hero Vonn Bell is back after a year's sabbatical in Carolina.
The Bengals could face a Higgins-style situation in their pass rush, as backfield invader Trey Hendrickson has likewise expressed dissatisfaction, though Ohio State alum Sam Hubbard has fostered a potential successor.
Elsewhere on the front seven, Cincinnati used day two picks on tackles Kris Jenkins Jr. and McKinnley Jackson while bringing in former New York Jets Sheldon Rankins.
Who's In: S Vonn Bell (FA-CAR), WR Jermaine Burton (D3-80), OT Trent Brown (FA-NE), TE Mike Gesicki (FA-NE), DT McKinley Jackson (D3-97), DT Kris Jenkins Jr. (D2-49), OT Amarius Mims (D1-18), RB Zack Moss (FA-IND), DT Sheldon Rankins (FA-HOU), S Geno Stone (FA-BAL)
Who's Out: CB Chidobe Awuzie (FA-TEN), WR Tyler Boyd (FA-TEN), RB Joe Mixon (Trade-HOU), DT DJ Reader (FA-DET), TE Irv Smith Jr. (FA-KC)
Remember When ...
The Giants and Bengals don't meet often, but they at least make it worthwhile: all but two of their 11 meetings to date, including all five Giant victories, have been decided by one possession.
One of the most notable interconference clashes was Cincinnati's final visit to the old Giants Stadium in 2008, one that saw Big Blue continue a perfect start to its Super Bowl defense with a 26-23 overtime victory. Eli Manning seemingly flung the winner in the penultimate minute of regulation on a four-yard scoring pass to Kevin Boss, but the Bengals earned a Shayne Graham equalizer as time expired.
The teams then exchanged possessions in the fifth period before Manning found Amani Toomer for 31 on a 10-yard third down, setting up a short clincher for John Carney.
How To Beat Them
Burrow Burrow
Again, one look at recent ledgers renders the blocking investments anything but a surprise: last year's experience was brutal enough, but Burrow has been sacked 148 times in the NFL since 2020, second-most in that span. Only the far more mobile Russell Wilson has been victimized more often.
This is, once again, another chance for the most developed area on the Giants' roster, the pass rush, to flex its muscles. Week 6 should be an intriguing point on the calendar, one where Burrow more than likely has his land legs back and one where the Giants' defense, including newcomer Brian Burns, has had a few extra games to gel.
Entering Burrow's fifth season, the Bengals are 2-12-1 when Burrow gets sacked at least four times in the regular season and 6-12-1 when he's even pressured on at least 25 percent of his dropbacks.
Secure the Slot
The Giants really can't do much about the Bengals' internal financial strife, rendering it imperative to exert pressure where they can. Stifling both Chase and Higgins will be a tall task, but it's worth considering the Boyd void.
As it stands, Andrei Iosivas seems to be the top name to pick up where Boyd left off, with special teams standout Charlie Jones stationed behind him. The Giants were among the NFL's bottom feeders when it came to defending the slot, but it certainly beats the alternative of simultaneously worrying about Chase and Higgins.