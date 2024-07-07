Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Minnesota Vikings, Week 1
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the NFL calendar engaged in rare doldrums and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
Giants On SI begins its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Minnesota Vikings
When: Week 1, Sunday, Sept. 8 (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Series History: MIN leads series 18-13 (Last: NYG 31-24, 1/2023)
What's the Deal With the Vikings?
The Wild Card playoff clash between the Giants and Vikings feels much further than a year and a half ago.
Minnesota's downfall, partly brought about by division rivals who are ahead of schedule, isn't as drastic as that of the Giants. Still, management opted to rip the passing Band-Aid off.
Several years of Kirk Cousins drama finally led to the polarizing quarterback's move to Atlanta. Widely envisioned to take his place is J.J. McCarthy, the former Michigan quarterback who was reportedly on the Giants' radar but who the Giants passed on in the first round for receiver Malik Nabers.
Four slots after Nabers heard his name, the Vikings bartered with the New York Jets to draft McCarthy, but that didn't stop them from bolstering their understudy spot with former Jets signal-caller Sam Darnold, who was signed as a free agent after a stint with the 49ers. It's safe to envision a no-rough-stuff-type-of-deal emerging under center in Minnesota camp this summer.
In the midst of many changes, the top-heavy Vikings at least made sure to stock up on weaponry for the McCarthy era despite questions on the line beyond Dalton Risner. Vikings' top receiving target Justin Jefferson needs little introduction, while Jordan Addison lived up to first-round billing with ten touchdowns last season. And behind Darnold/McCarthy, the Vikings poached running back Aaron Jones from their division rival Green Bay Packers.
The Vikings exchanged experience for mixed-bag veteran potential on defense, bidding farewell to established pass rushers like Danielle Hunter and D.J. Wonnum in favor of former Houston Texans Blake Cashman and Jonathan Greenard. Minnesota also traded back into the opening round to get Alabama standout Dallas Turner.
The two teams have met 27 times in regular-season play, with the Vikings holding a 10-17 record. They last met in the regular season on December 24, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium; the Giants barely lost that game 27-24.
Who's In: LB Blake Cashman (FA-HOU), QB Sam Darnold (FA-SF), LB Jonathan Greenard (FA-HOU), CB Shaq Griffin (FA-CAR), RB Aaron Jones (FA-GB), QB J.J. McCarthy (D1-24), DL Jerry Tillery (FA-LV) LB Dallas Turner (D1-24), LB Andrew Van Ginkel (FA-MIA)
Who's Out: QB Kirk Cousins (FA-ATL), DE/LB Marcus Davenport (FA-DET), LB Jordan Hicks (FA-CLE), LB Danielle Hunter (FA-HOU), K Greg Joseph (FA-GB), RB Alexander Mattison (FA-LV), WR KJ Osborn (FA-NE), LB D.J. Wonnum (FA-CAR)
Remember When...
The Giants and Vikings have met four times in the postseason, including the aforementioned 2022 NFC Wild Card game. Big Blue has a 3-1 postseason advantage, the most memorable meeting the 2000 NFC Championship.
In one of the most dominant efforts in NFL postseason history, the Giants dealt a 41-0 shellacking to the Vikings, clinching a ticket to Super Bowl XXXV in Tampa. As if the lopsided scoreboard wasn't punishing enough, New York limited Minnesota to 114 yards and nine first downs.
The Giant posted 518 yards of offense of their own, 381 coming from the arm of Kerry Collins, who found four different receivers for five aerial scores (Ike Hilliard had two).
How to Beat Them
Hey, Darnold! (And J.J.!)
The Murphy's Law nature of modern Giants football would indeed have them prepping for two quarterbacks: the concept of an experienced veteran starting over the touted rookie is becoming more of an endangered species as the gridiron world further embraces instant gratification.
If McCarthy goes, he will become the first quarterback to make his professional debut against the Giants since Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in 2016. If he beats the Giants, he will become the first first-rounder to do so since Doug Williams of Tampa Bay in 1978.
The two Vikings quarterbacks, both pocket men with different strengths and abilities, each enter this season on intriguing notes. McCarthy's plight is self-explanatory as he seeks to justify his top-10 billing while Darnold might be playing for the future of his NFL career.
Darnold, the No. 3 overall pick in 2018, might have salvaged his career well enough to earn a "reliable backup" label, but he's still relatively young and carries just enough potential. He'll likely go all out to prove that he can still be a starter in this league, and the Giants had better be prepared for both possibilities.
Vikings head coach Kevin Connell has already said that Darnold will open training camp as the QB1. Whether Darnold stays there is to be determined.
Meet Me in the Middle
The Giants' offensive line should be able to handle Minnesota's forward pass rush, while tenured veteran Harrison Smith anchors the latter's secondary group. New York would be wise to attack the middle of the field, where the Vikings' linebacker group is almost completely new.
There's promise for undrafted breakout Ivan Pace, but he's the lone returnee unless one counts Van Ginkel, who reunites with defensive coordinator Brian Flores, his head coach in Miami.
Greenard, however, is far more renowned for his pass rushing (dropping into coverage on less than 20 occasions last year) while Cashman has been a threat, though he matches up better with tight ends.
That could give Nabers a prime opportunity to get off to a sterling start, especially if he threatens the inexperienced Minnesota middle.