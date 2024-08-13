Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 8
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the NFL calendar engaged in rare doldrums and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
New York Giants On SI continues its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Pittsburgh Steelers
When: Week 8, Monday, Oct. 28 (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)
Where: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA
Series History: NYG leads 44-31-3 (Last: 26-16 PIT, 9/2020)
What's the Deal With the Steelers?
The newly installed seventh seed in the AFC's playoff bracket could well go down as the "Steeler spot," considering that Mike Tomlin's groups have earned it twice since it was introduced for the 2020-21 tournament.
Despite admitting defeat at the first Ben Roethlisberger succession plan (the drafting of Kenny Pickett), the Steelers used a late winning streak and the kindness of strangers to stumble into their spot. Before revamping the offense, Pittsburgh admittedly challenged the second-ranked Buffalo Bills before bowing out of the Wild Card.
Having traded Pickett to Philadelphia, the Steelers went with the stopgap route in the franchise quarterback's role. Aging Russell Wilson is the current solution while Justin Fields is on board as a potential project. Pittsburgh then went to the draft building around them.
Premier picks Troy Fautanu and Zach Frazier are penciled in as starters while national champion Roman Wilson arrived in the third round. Fautanu and Frazier arrive after 2023's opening pick was used on outside helper Broderick Jones.
Even a reduced Wilson should be able to make the offense work, and the Steelers better enjoy it while they can, considering Najee Harris might be in his final black-and-yellow hours due to the team declining his fifth-year option and the emergence of cheaper and equally effective option Jaylen Warren. Homegrown aerial talents Pat Freiermuth and George Pickens yearn for some stability in the passing game.
The operation is now overseen by Arthur Smith, who arrives as coordinator after three years at the helm of the Atlanta Falcons.
If the offensive additions even slightly lighten the load of an accomplished defense, they'll have done their job. The pass-rushing powers of T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith speak for themselves and the already-horrifying Watt has further motivation after he was denied the Defensive Player of the Year Award.
To add insult to divisional injury, the Steelers also poached one of their rival's top defensive breakouts in middle linebacker Patrick Queen. Elsewhere in the middle, Cameron Hayward remains reliable while he continues to mentor the next generation headed by Keeanu Benton. Joey Porter Jr., the son of Steeler royalty, is set to take on an expanded role in the secondary, as are newcomer DeShon Elliott and Donte Jackson, who meet up with incumbent Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Who's In: S DeShon Elliott (FA-MIA), OT Troy Fautanu (D1-20), QB Justin Fields (Trade-CHI), C Zach Frazier (D2-51), CB Donte Jackson (Trade-CAR), WR Van Jefferson (FA-ATL), P Cameron Johnston (FA-HOU), RB/KR Cordarrelle Patterson (FA-ATL), LB Patrick Queen (FA-BAL), WR Quez Watkins (FA-PHI), WR Roman Wilson (D3-84), QB Russell Wilson (FA-DEN)
Who's Out: WR Miles Boykin (FA-NYG), WR Diontae Johnson (Trade-CAR), QB Kenny Pickett (Trade-PHI), WR Allen Robinson II (FA-NYG), QB Mason Rudolph (FA-TEN), QB Mitchell Trubisky (FA-BUF), CB Levi Wallace (FA-DEN)
Remember When ...
Forever linked by their shared arrival in the 2004 draft, Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger played some tightly contested, if not sporadic, contests to keep this interconference rivalry alive.
Manning's lone win against Roethlisberger in four meetings was an October 2008 showdown that matched the defending and future Super Bowl victors. Both sides entered with matching 5-1 records and championship aspirations, but the Giants prevailed by a 21-14 final.
Pittsburgh nursed a slim but stable lead for most of the first three quarters, primarily energized by a deep touchdown pass from Roethlisberger to Nate Washington and a goal-line stop of Brandon Jacobs. The Giants were only able to muster John Carney field goals in the process and trailed 14-12 midway through the final frame.
But the Steelers granted them a tie when James Harrison, standing in at long snapper for injured staple Greg Warren, launched one into the back of the end zone. Big Blue took full advantage of new life, embarking on a game-winning drive that ended with Manning's six-point toss to Kevin Boss.
Pittsburgh had two more chances to win the game, but the drives respectively ended with a turnover on downs and a Kenny Phillips interception, the last of four Roethlisberger losses (James Butler, Bryan Kehl, and Corey Webster had the others).
How to Beat Them
Cause a Fuss For Russ
The less said about his Denver tenure the better but signs of the old Russell Wilson began to emerge last season. Pittsburgh has him on board on a minimum-risk, high-yield contract.
If he creates even a little stability, that should be enough to help Pittsburgh back into the top six. The fact he has one of the more exciting rushing tandems in the league ... at least for one season ... should only make things easier.
In yet another sign that the Steelers owe the NFL a dinner for the extra playoff seed, they made the playoffs despite posting the third shortest drive in the league at just under 5.5 plays.
Knowing how the Harris-Warren gambit works should help them press forward, but that'll make things more important for the Giants' middle to step up: New York ranked at or near the bottom of several major rushing defensive categories, and a team like the Steelers will be more than happy to take advantage.
Even if Wilson has regained some of his former strength, there's no doubt that he has become one of the favorite targets of pass rushers everywhere: he has been taken down for a loss 100 times over the past two campaigns alone, and the Giants would be wise to add to that tally.
Steal From the Steelers
For all its flaws, the Steelers offense did take care of the ball, losing only 16 turnovers throughout the course of the year. They put a goose egg in the column on seven occasions and it might've saved their hides in the playoff chase: Pittsburgh went 6-1 in such games.
Once again, the Giants' defense is far and away the most developed spot on the team, and that was proven in the way they forced a league-best 31 turnovers last year.
They can't afford to get into any shootouts, but the Steelers have proven themselves well-capable of surviving defensive struggles.
The Giants will need to create any advantage they can, and their continued ability to force turnovers seems like the ideal scenario.
