Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Seattle Seahawks, Week 5
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the NFL calendar engaged in rare doldrums and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
New York Giants On SI continues its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Seattle Seahawks
When: Week 5, Sunday, October 6, (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS)
Where: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA
Series History: SEA leads 11-10 (Last: 24-3 SEA, 10/2023)
What's the Deal With the Seahawks?
Seattle deserves some credit: it could've completely collapsed in the wake of Russell Wilson's departure (and a trade for Jamal Adams that failed to carry any lasting dividends) but has stabilized its Geno Smith-led future relatively well, making a surprise playoff appearance in 2022 before injuries ate away at a chance for a return trip.
This offseason, the Seahawks bid farewell to yet another mainstay, having head coach Pete Carroll step down in favor of Baltimore defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. With the move, the Seahawks ironically went from the NFL's oldest head coach to its youngest.
Despite Smith's stabilization, there are fair questions over whether he's suitable as a long-term starter. The Seahawks have prepared for all possibilities.
The process began by trading for would-be Washington Commanders savior Sam Howell, a backup that firmly cements Smith as the starter but provides just enough pressure for Smith to watch his back. Howell replaces Drew Lock, who came to the Giants to fulfill the same role behind Daniel Jones.
Mainstays D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are back, as is Jaxson Smith-Njigba, who provided strong early returns on first-round billing.
Seattle also tried to account for any further medical disasters on the offensive line, such as the ones that ate away at the seasons of Charles Cross and Abraham Lucas (the latter of whom is still on the physically unable to perform list); Nick Harris was brought in to compete with fifth-round sophomore Olu Olawatimi, while Laken Tomlinson and Christian Haynes, respectively, came over from the New York Jets and the draft.
There's plenty of blue familiarity on the Seattle defense: Leonard Williams' move out west was one of the headlining transactions of the trade deadline, and Seattle rewarded him with a long-term deal. Julian Love (and Devon Witherspoon's development after he became the pick gleaned from Denver in the Wilson deal) also convinced Seattle to close the book on the Adams era.
The Seahawks also manned up the front seven, drafting Byron Murphy out of Texas with their premier pick and getting more AFC East reinforcements like Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson.
Who's In: LB Jerome Baker (FA-MIA), LB Tyrel Dodson (FA-BUF), OT George Fant (FA-HOU), DT Jonathan Hankins (FA-DAL), OL Christian Haynes (D3-81) QB Sam Howell (Trade-WAS), DL Byron Murphy (D1-16), OG Laken Tomlinson (FA-NYJ)
Who's Out: S Jamal Adams (FA-TEN), LB Jordyn Brooks (FA-MIA), RB DeeJay Dallas (FA-ARI), OG Damien Lewis (FA-CAR), QB Drew Lock (FA-NYG), LB Bobby Wagner (FA-WAS)
Remember When...
With last year's 24-3 Monday night shellacking at MetLife Stadium, the Seahawks took the lead in the cross-coast showdown with the Giants. Seattle has won six of the last seven overall, dating back to 2011.
The Giants still own a positive point differential in the all-time series, as six of their 10 victories have come by at least two possessions. One of the most memorable was a 44-6 triumph in the penultimate season at Giants Stadium, a win that allowed the Giants to continue a perfect start to their Super Bowl defense.
Brandon Jacobs and Eli Manning each had two touchdowns for the Giants, while Sinorice Moss had a couple more, one from the arm of backup David Carr, who came in when things officially got out of hand. Defensively, the Giants let up only 187 yards, 13 first downs, and a single third-down conversion on 11 attempts.
How to Beat Them
Take Your Time
Seattle has tinkered with its defense a fair amount since the Legion of Boom days ended. Adding Murphy and raiding the AFC East's depth cabinet makes a lot of sense after looking at last year's ledgers, which saw them allow the third-most yards in the NFL and the most first downs.
One of the most damning parts was the fact that the average Seattle defensive drive lasted 3:06 of game time, once again the worst output in the NFL. That's a death sentence in almost any divisional setting, but it's outright asking for trouble when you're in a division with Christian McCaffrey, Puca Nacua, and Deebo Samuel.
Seattle has revamped the top seven as a result and boosted the interior by bringing in yet another former Giant, Jonathan Hankins. This feels like a nice little opportunity for the Giants' revamped rushing attack to eat away at the clock against a team eager to stack up early wins.
Ain't That a Kick
Jason Myers has established some solid career longevity after bursting onto the scene with a Pro Bowl season with the Jets and has now earned a lasting home in the Pacific Northwest.
It's hard to argue with Myers' reliability (87.3 percent on triples in the last two seasons, perfect on extra points last year). One can argue that Seattle fans have seen a little too much of the Marist alum: Myers has tried 79 field goals over the last two seasons, which is good for the second-most in the league, behind only the booters of Indianapolis and Baltimore.
The bittersweet correlation is that teams with plenty of kicks often struggle in the red zone, and Seattle fulfilled the trope by finishing 25th in touchdown percentage when entering the opponent's 20. Missed opportunities are exactly what developing teams like the Giants need, and limiting damage is often the name of the game.