Giants 2024 Opponent Report: Washington Commanders, Week 2 & 9
The why is self-explanatory, and you're well-versed in the where and when at this point in time. With the NFL calendar engaged in rare doldrums and most moves made and archived, it's time to consider the who from a New York Giants perspective.
Giants On SI begins its look at the Giants' upcoming adversaries in the 2024 season. Catch up with each team's moves, where they stand, and, most importantly, how to beat them.
Who: Washington Commanders
When: Week 2, Sunday, Sept. 15 (1 p.m. ET, Fox) / Week 9, Sunday, Nov. 3 (1 p.m. ET, Fox)
Where: Commanders Field, Landover, MD / MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Series History: NYG leads 108-71-5 (Last: NYG 31-17, 11/2023
What's the Deal With the Commanders?
The Commanders have had trouble winning: over the past six years, they've had three team names, but just one playoff appearance. Their drought of playoff victories is also old enough to vote, the tally reaching 18 years after last season.
New ownership under the watch of New Jersey Devils boss Josh Harris did what anyone did when they're feeling upset: embark on a shopping spree.
The Commanders stocked up on experienced, accomplished free agents, a good number of them coming from the Dallas Cowboys' corral once they hired former North Texas defensive boss Dan Quinn. Name-brand talents emerged from all sides, though things took on an experimental aura thanks to a plethora of one-year deals.
Alongside their repeated trips to the veteran market, the Commanders landed several instant starters among the first 100 selections of last spring's draft, a batch headlined by former Malik Nabers delivery man and reigning Heisman Trophy selection Jayden Daniels chosen with the second overall pick in the draft.
Washington added several rookie brethren to work with him, including Luke McCaffrey and Ben Sinnott to work with him. Daniels (provided he beats out fellow Heisman hoister Marcus Mariota) is set to take snaps from Pro Bowl center Tyler Biadasz (likely the most vital Dallas import).
Meanwhile, his weaponry is further well-stocked through both the incumbent (Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin, Brian Robinson) and incoming (Austin Ekeler, Zach Ertz, Brian Robinson Jr.) varieties.
It'll be interesting to see how the Washington defense takes steps forward with Quinn reclaiming the narrative of his coaching career by resurrecting the Dallas defense. The Commanders version will be led by interior men Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne (who each became hurried headlines after Montez Sweat and Chase Young were dealt away at the deadline).
Washington also added several veteran projects like Jeremy Chinn, Clelin Ferrell, and Frankie Luvu, all of whom figure to be on relative prove-it deals.
In spite of their struggles over the past few seasons, the Giants have maintained their winning ways against the Washington franchise, going 8-3-1 over the past dozen editions of the long-running divisional rivalry.
Who's In: LG Nick Allegretti (FA-KC), DE Dorance Armstrong (FA-DAL), C Tyler Biadasz (FA-DAL), S Jeremy Chinn (FA-CAR), QB Jayden Daniels (D1-2), CB Michael Davis (FA-LAC), RB Austin Ekeler (FA-LAC), TE Zach Ertz (FA-DET), DE Clelin Ferrell (FA-SF), DE Dante Fowler (FA-DAL), LB Frankie Luvu (FA-CAR), QB Marcus Mariota (FA-PHI), WR Luke McCaffrey (D3-100) DT Jer'Zhan Newton (D2-36), LS Tyler Ott (FA-BAL), CB Mike Sainristil (D2-50), TE Ben Sinnott (D2-53), LB Bobby Wagner (FA-SEA)
Who's Out: S Kamren Curl (FA-LAR), CB Kendall Fuller (CB-MIA), RB Antonio Gibson (FA-NE), QB Sam Howell (Trade-SEA), OT Charles Leno (FA), WR Curtis Samuel (FA-BUF), K Joey Slye (FA-NE), TE Logan Thomas (FA-SF)
Remember When...
It's been a long time since the New York-Washington rivalry produced anything meaningful for the broader NFL picture beyond draft positioning. Despite that, meetings with the Commanders often produce positive memories for Giants fans: the 108 victories they've tallied against them are a franchise-best as it enters its 100th season of play.
With that in mind, the 100th victory was earned in December 2018, when the Giants defeated what was then the Redskins by a 40-16 final. New York put up the first 34 points of the game in the first half, 27 alone coming in the second period. Washington only beautified the score with 16 tallies in garbage time.
Of note, that win in Washington proved to be the final three-touchdown game of Eli Manning's career. Manning posted a 19-10 record as a starter against the Giants' division rivals during his 16-year career.
How to Beat Them
Take Care of the Kids
For the first time in forever, there's legitimate, sustainable hope in Washington thanks to a plethora of newcomers. It'd be no surprise to see the Commanders' first five picks get lasting snaps.
With that in mind, the Giants' own veterans, many of whom are looking to shift narratives on their own NFL careers, have a prime opportunity to offer rude introductions to the NFL.
That involves taking a lead early against a relatively anemic Washington defense that's not only working through a new coordinator but one (Joe Whitt Jr.) who has never held the position in his career.
The Giants would also be wise to expose the lack of familiarity the current Commanders are burdened with. Daniels likely has the assurance of throwing to McLaurin and Dotson for the foreseeable future, but so many others have fled to the DMV on short-term deals.
Competing in the top-heavy NFC East is hard enough. Big Blue needs to avoid creating a battle at the bottom, and that starts by making Washington rethink its veteran strategy.
Go Outside
So stacked are the Commanders on the interior defense that, even with Allen and Payne in tow, they used a valuable second-round pick (36th overall) on Jer'Zhan Newton, one of the most sought-after injury tumblers in the draft process.
With that in mind, it was also relatively simple to pick up big yardage on Washington: the Commanders finished at or near the bottom of several major defensive categories, letting up the most passing yardage (4,457) and touchdowns (39) in the league. As a whole, they gave up 35 yards a drive, again ranking dead-last in that department.
With that in mind, the matchups against Washington, especially the Week 2 clash where everyone will still be getting to know each other in Landover. Devin Singletary, presumably the Giants' top back, is one of the better outside rushers in the league and getting open on the outside could be lucrative against a new-look Washington secondary that said goodbye to the familiarity of Curl and Fuller and corner.