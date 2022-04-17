Olivier Dumont's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft
The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we realize it, and for the New York Giants, it's one of the most important drafts they've had in a while, as it is the first to be made by new general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll as they look to reshape the franchise back into a winner.
Offensive line, edge rushers, interior linebackers, tight ends, safeties and cornerbacks, and running backs--the Giants have a lot of needs entering this draft and may be hard-pressed to address them all.
Schoen and Daboll will have to determine how to prioritize their needs, no easy task. We'll find out soon enough what players they view as building blocks, but in the meantime, here is my Giants-only mock draft, which I put together using Pro Football Focus’s mock draft simulator tool.
Round 1, Pick 5 - Evan Neal, OT
Height: 6’8”
Weight: 337 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Alabama
I had a choice of all three of the top offensive tackles--Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross--for the Giants' first pick. I chose Neal because when it comes to versatility and being the complete package, Neal is the safest bet and comes as advertised.
Neal's two best traits come down to his ability to strike with proper leverage to explode with his lifts at the point of attack, and his fluidity and body control with his stances and slides.
- RELATED: Evan Neal Scouting Report
Despite his height, Neal has an impressive level of balance and quickness for his size and uses his strength from the ground up to contain and absorb heavy upper body shots from edge rushers looking to bulldoze their way into the backfield.
Neal sometimes has a tendency to be inconsistent with his intensity and can lack an anchoring level of stability despite his towering size. Regardless, his strengths certainly outweigh all else.
Should the Giants draft Neal, he would be an immediate starter that would play opposite of Andrew Thomas. Seeing he started at Alabama at both tackle spots, Neal also provides options if the Giants ever need to move him to the left side. Should the Giants need him to help with their interior protection, Neal has the skillset and physicality to play as a guard as well.
Round 1, Pick No. 7: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Edge
Height: 6’4”
Weight: 254 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Oregon
Aside from needing to bolster their offensive line, the Giants have been in desperate need of a tenacious pass rusher.
With Aiden Hutchinson going first overall and defensive backs Kyle Hamilton, Derek Stingley Jr., and Ahmad Garner following suit via the second, third, and fourth overall picks, the best defensive player left on the board was Oregon's Kayvon Thibodeaux.
In the 30 games he played at Oregon, Thibodeaux recorded 126 total tackles (84 solo), 19 sacks, seven passes defended, and three forced fumbles.
If there’s an edge rusher in this draft class that remotely resembles that of the electric Cowboys defender Micah Parsons, last year's Defensive Rookie of the Year, it’s Thibodeaux. He is explosive, strong, and long, and is relentless in pursuit of the ball.
- RELATED: Kayvon Thibodeaux Scouting Report
He is the owner of a non-stop motor and drive and has an uncanny level of quickness and speed. Thibodeaux fits the mold of the new, athletic form of edge rusher that's been infiltrating the NFL of late very well.
Thibodeaux is also very skilled with dipping his shoulder while leaning into his rushes and can generate space with forceful, extending punches that grant him the freedom to blow by offensive tackles and tight ends with ease.
From his power to his pace to his impressive athleticism, Thibodeaux has a slew of skills and the potential to thrive off the edge for the Giants defensive line.
Because of his performance inconsistencies and questions about his effort, Thibodeaux's draft stock has fallen among the draft analyst community.
There's no disputing that he's a difference-maker, though, and if selected, he would be an immediate starter on that Giants defense.
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Christian Harris, LB
Height: 6’1”
Weight: 226 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Alabama
Alabama linebacker Chrisitan Harris might not be the most physically imposing linebacker the Giants could draft at this spot. Harris more than makes up for that with his reach and remarkable athleticism that fuels a versatile set of skills he possesses.
Atop of his extensive list of strengths is the ability to read and make big-time stops in the backfield. Whether it’s in blitz packages, off the edge as an outside linebacker, or in pursuit after a running back, Harris is very gifted at weaving his way past blockers to make a play on the ball.
- RELATED: Christian Harris Scouting Report
Harris is also a solid tackler, and because of his length and agility, he is even better in the open field. In combination with his pace and sharp sense of awareness, Harris is easily one of the best tacklers in this linebacker draft class.
Although not as strong in pass coverage, Harris has a lot to offer and could even develop in this area with coaching and reps. He possesses remarkable step-for-step speed and has very timely hand activity at the point of attack when the ball is thrown his way.
Whether he’s matched against a running back or a tight end, Harris has the quickness and length to provide air-tight coverage, having illustrated spurts of that ability during his time at Alabama.
Harris might not be a Day 1 starter or even an every-down player, but he has the skillset to carve out a sizable role in an NFL defense.
Round 3, Pick No. 67: Nick Cross, S
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 212 lbs.
Class: Junior
School: Maryland
With the Giants having cut safety Logan Ryan and declining to bring back free agent Jabrill Peppers, the safety depth has taken something of a hit, leaving them with Xavier McKinney and Julian Love as the only experienced safeties on the roster.
With Kyle Hamilton, Lewis Cine, Daxton Hill, Jalen Pitre, and Jaquan Brisker all off the board at this point, Nick Cross was the best safety option left to be had and comes with the underrated potential to be a mid-round steal in the draft.
With 134 combined tackles (88 solos) collected in 27 games played for the Terps, Cross also had five interceptions, four sacks, three forced fumbles, and ten pass breakups.
Cross carries a broad, stocky frame and possesses unreal tackling power and speed. His greatest trait is his ability to crash down on ball carriers with hammering force and explosiveness. Tied to this skill is Cross’ keen sense of anticipation, which allows him to recognize the best downhill angles he can take advantage of to make big stops on the ball.
Cross is also very proficient at playing against the pass and not only offers ball focus but can track down throws made over the top and lock up tight ends on inside routes.
Two concerns in Cross's game are his delayed reaction time when activating his downhill support against the run as well as his shaky usage of drag-down tackling. But these are nothing that Cross can’t fix as he progresses through his career.
Round 3, Pick No. 81: Dylan Parham, IOL
Height: 6’3”
Weight: 311 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Memphis
Despite their minuscule cap space, the one area the New York Giants fortified over the offseason was their offensive line, adding veteran interior linemen like Jon Feliciano, Mark Glowinski, Jamil Douglas, and Max Garcia, and offensive tackle Matt Gono.
All of those players, save for Glowinski, are signed to one-year deals. With the Giants hoping to have Shane Lemieux and Nick Gates back this year, they might also want to look into adding some youth along the interior to develop if they decide not to re-sign those players after the season ends.
- RELATED: Dylan Parham Scouting Report
At this pick, I had a choice of Dylan Parham and Cole Strange, and I went with Parham. Though he is two inches shorter than Strange, Parham ended up being the one I selected.
Parham has a gifted balance level and can remain poised and locked in against his opposing rushers. He not only can anchor well against brute force, but he also has the upper body strength to hold his own against the bull rush.
Although Parham doesn’t bring much body mass as a guard, he has a well-versed skillset in pass protection that he has continuously refined over his time at Memphis.
Although not the most fluid of athletes, Parham could give the Giants a solid young interior offensive line option for the future with some refinement to his technique.
Round 4, Pick No. 112 – J.T. Woods, S
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 195 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Baylor
You might be thinking, “Didn’t you just select a safety with the Giants' first of the two third-round picks?” I did indeed, and if you're wondering why I'm picking another safety so soon, it's because of the depth.
With this pick, I chose Baylor standout J.T. Woods. I contemplated drafting Oregon safety Verone McKinley III here, but I liked Woods's size, physicality, and skillset.
Woods is one long yet athletic safety that has grown to be quite strong at defending the pass. Snagging eight interceptions in his last two seasons at Baylor, Woods transitions smoothly out of his backpedal and uses his sharp vision to bounce from route to route to make key plays.
- RELATED: J.T. Woods Scouting Report
Woods also brings stout anticipation with his tackling and can wreak havoc on the line of scrimmage. Possessing a tremendous amount of burst and speed, Woods can deliver big-time hits to stop a play and is adept at zipping down to make crucial tackles in the backfield.
On the downside, Woods can often lose track of deep balls, and he struggles to finish his tackles. Again, though, these are issues correctable via coaching. If he were to land on the team as the second safety chosen in the draft, he could get opportunities to work on his deficiencies in sub-packages.
Round 5, Pick 147 – Daniel Bellinger, TE
Height: 6’5”
Weight: 253 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: San Diego State
The Giants will probably want to add another tight end to their roster who can be a part of the long-term plans, and San Diego State's Daniel Bellinger has the one thing the Giants have sorely missed from their tight ends: a reliable set of hands.
The Giants are in desperate need for a tight end that can reel in tough catches and use their size to outmuscle their opponents for jump-balls and contested grabs.
Bellinger is by no means the best route runner and he has a hulky physique that can make him a cumbersome receiving tight end. But much like a big power forward in basketball, Bellinger can catch just about anything thrown his way and has impressive balance.
- RELATED: Daniel Bellinger Scouting Report
In 11 games, he had 31 receptions for 357 yards (both career highs) and two touchdowns. Bellinger has continuously progressed into his potential and has only added more skills to his arsenal of talent.
From his nimble and agile touch with his feet, to his clean cuts in and out of his route breaks, to his ability to help out with sound pass-protection when needed, Bellinger offers a lot of qualities the Giants could probably use from the tight end spot.
If there's a knock against him, it's his blocking. Despite his burley, big frame and impressive strength, Bellinger struggles with his pad level and is not always consistent with his angling approach towards backside cutoff blocks
Bellinger, if drafted, would likely be the TE2 behind Ricky Seals-Jones with a chance to earn increased reps in an offensive system that, if it follows the one Daboll ran in Buffalo, won't be using many multiple tight end sets.
Round 5, Pick, No. 173: Aaron Hansford, LB
Height: 6’2”
Weight: 239 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: Texas A&M
The Giants defensive scheme is believed to be shaping up to be aggressive and attacking. And although the Giants were able to rework Blake Martinez's contract as he continues his recovery from a torn ACL, they might want to add some more firepower to their off-ball linebackers.
One prospect still on the board at this point was Texas A&M's Aaron Hansford. What sets Hansford apart from his peers is his expertise in blitzing, fueled by sheer explosiveness and raw athleticism.
Standing at 6’2” and weighing in at nearly 240 pounds, Hansford has the mass, power, and force to shut down plays at the point of impact and has an ongoing motor that allows him to play with great sideline-to-sideline range. That kind of energy and downhill style is what this Giants defense needs.
- RELATED: Aaron Hansford Draft Profile
His best season was last year. In 12 games, he collected 89 tackles (45 solo), 8.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks, and four pass breakups.
Like all rookies, Hansford has some things he'll need to address at the next level. He sometimes gets caught up in the wash when combing through blocks, and he's not always timely in reading blocking setups on time (processing).
Hansford has a bit of an injury history, so his medicals would have to pass the litmus test. He missed all but two games in 2016 and the entire 2018 season.
While Hansford would probably be a situational player early on in his career, there would likely be a role for him on special teams in the interim.
Round 6, Pick No. 182: Ty Chandler, RB
Height: 6’0”
Weight: 204 lbs.
Class: Senior
School: North Carolina
Although the Giants have committed to Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida as their top two running backs in 2022, it's never too soon to look ahead or look to a school that has had recent success with producing NFL-caliber running backs.
That school is North Carolina (Javonte Williams and Michael Carter), and the running back I've chosen with the Giants' final pick in this mock draft is Ty Chandler.
Chandler's draft stock might not be as high as those of Williams and Carter, but he has a lot of upside and strengths that can make him a dangerous back to contend with.
Chandler, who played one season for the Tar Heels after transferring from Tennessee, where his career highs at the time consisted of 135 carries with 655 yards and four touchdowns, picked up the slack and did not disappoint. He logged new career highs in 2021, rushing for 1,092 yards and 13 touchdowns on 185 carries.
- RELATED: Ty Chandler Scouting Report
Chandler has shown a good combination of patience in letting his blocks develop and the ability to accelerate. His 4.38 40-yard dash tied for third-best among this year's running back class.
While not extremely elusive--he sometimes gets caught when trying to cut back into developing creases--Chandler, a steady receiver out of the backfield, also needs to do a better job remembering to square his shoulders to push the pile.
While a back like Chandler probably wouldn't see much in terms of snaps on offense, he could be a special teams contributor given his experience returning kickoffs.
