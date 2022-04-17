Olivier Dumont's 7-Round New York Giants Only Mock Draft

Height: 6’8”

Weight: 337 lbs.

Class: Junior

School: Alabama

I had a choice of all three of the top offensive tackles--Neal, Ikem Ekwonu and Charles Cross--for the Giants' first pick. I chose Neal because when it comes to versatility and being the complete package, Neal is the safest bet and comes as advertised.



Neal's two best traits come down to his ability to strike with proper leverage to explode with his lifts at the point of attack, and his fluidity and body control with his stances and slides.

Despite his height, Neal has an impressive level of balance and quickness for his size and uses his strength from the ground up to contain and absorb heavy upper body shots from edge rushers looking to bulldoze their way into the backfield.

Neal sometimes has a tendency to be inconsistent with his intensity and can lack an anchoring level of stability despite his towering size. Regardless, his strengths certainly outweigh all else.

Should the Giants draft Neal, he would be an immediate starter that would play opposite of Andrew Thomas. Seeing he started at Alabama at both tackle spots, Neal also provides options if the Giants ever need to move him to the left side. Should the Giants need him to help with their interior protection, Neal has the skillset and physicality to play as a guard as well.