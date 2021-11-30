NFL Draft Profile: Dylan Parham, Center, Memphis Tigers

#56

Pos: OC

Ht: 6030

Wt: 285

DOB: 8/24/99

Eligible: 2022

Carrollton, GA

Carrollton High School

Dylan Parham

Memphis Tigers

Pros:

Coyle: Quick moving interior prospect for the Tigers. With a stout build, Parham is able to come off the ball with low. His pad level stays low throughout the rep and keeps himself underneath the defender. Smooth mover in space, Parham pulls out in space well and can block downfield. Lines up defenders at the second level, keeps his eyes in the right area. Posture in pass protection is good, keeps a flat black and sinks into his hips. His wide base allows him to stay away from bending at the waist and losing balance. When shooting his hands, Parham lands them consistently and keeps his hands inside the chest. Runs his legs well when engaged as a run blocker.

Cons:

Coyle: At only 6-foot-2 285 pounds, Parham may only have a future at center in the NFL. The lack of mass will hurt him at the next level. For his size, Parham still lacks upper body strength. His punch doesn’t stun rushers or knock them off their path. Needs to play with more aggression looking to finish more blocks. At the point of attack, Parham loses the battle and gets moved off his spot at times, giving up yards as a pass protector. Doesn’t have the true ability to anchor and stop power rushers.

Summary:

Coyle: Stout build, Parham has a future in the NFL as an interior prospect. He possesses great technique to keep blocks and hold his own, but the lack of physical traits and strength will hurt his play.

Background:

From Carrollton, Georgia and graduated from Carrollton High School in 2017. Was a two star recruit with interest from West Virginia and Georgia State. Ran track and field in high school. Moved to offensive line in college. Redshirted in 2017. Has logged over 3,400 snaps in four seasons as a starter. Invited to the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

One-Liners

Coyle: Undersized guard that should move to center and has the athleticism and movement skills to stick on rosters.

Grades

Current Player Value/Potential Player Value

Coyle: 6.3 / 7.1