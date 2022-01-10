Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Getting Right to Work on 2022 Despite Uncertain Status

Joe Judge will learn about his fate moving forward at some point this week from ownership. In the meantime, he's not wasting any time in getting right to work on fixing things for 2022.

Giants head coach Joe Judge isn't going to sit idly by until he has his year-end meeting with John Mara and Steve Tisch regarding his future.

Judge, whose Giants finished this season 4-13, acknowledged for what seemed like the umpteenth time this year that the performance put forth by his players in their 22-7 regular-season finale loss to the Washington Football Team wasn't good enough.

"The fans deserve better. It doesn’t meet our expectations as a program. It’s not going to be acceptable," he said to open his postgame press conference.

But Judge, who did acknowledge that he'll be sitting down with ownership at some point in the coming week, sounded as though he was sure he'd be back for 2022.

"The things we have to correct, we're going to start on immediately going forward in the future and start on next season," he said.

Such as?

"Obviously, we have to have better offensive productivity," he said. "There’s a number of other things on the list, as well. I’m not going to go through a full diagnosis. I don’t think it takes much thinking to go ahead and list the offensive production as an obvious thing we’ve got to correct immediately around here."

Despite the Giants losing six straight games, the longest of Judge's two-year tenure as head coach--and all six by double digits--there have been a growing number of reports suggesting Judge will be given one more year to turn things around.

Whether that will come with some conditions attached to it, such as revamping his coaching staff, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, or other changes, that remains to be seen. But Judge sounded like a man who is wasting no time in getting started fixing things.

"I’m not going to go into a diagnosis of everything, but last year there were several things that I learned of how to do on the job," he said when asked what he's learned this year.

"There are a lot of things you learn of how to go ahead and operate within it. Some of the things I learned are a lot more of what not to do. Some of it was things I was involved in or something that I observed. Obviously, the results aren’t what we wanted. So while there are a number of things that I learned how to do, there’s also a number of things I’ve learned that will never happen again.

"Sometimes, the more valuable lesson is you learn what you can’t do again or what you can’t allow to happen again. I file everything. I file everything in terms of what I learn. Everything is an experience; everything is a lesson. The important thing with what happens, any lesson you learn, is that you move forward with it and make the right decisions going forward with the information that you gathered."

Judge also reiterated his belief that the team is a lot closer to being more competitive than it's given credit for.

"I told you last week that I know we’re closer than we are further away. I’ll leave it at that," he said.

"I know the targets of things we have to fix. We have to get moving in the right direction. I talked last week at length, which I’m sure everybody here has listened to several times by now, about the things that are going in the right direction in this program. We have to build on those things. And the things we have to fix, we have to fix immediately. That’s just the nature of what it’s going to be."

Judge also refused to speculate on the fate of current general manager Dave Gettleman, who has been rumored for months to be departing the team once the season ends.

During the FOX pregame show, NFL insider Jay Glazer reported that Judge might be hoping, should Gettleman indeed part with the team, for assistant general manager Kevin Abrams to be promoted to general manager position.

Judge repeatedly refused to speak about hypotheticals regarding any decisions ownership might be contemplating in the next several days.

