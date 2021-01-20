Giants in the Market for a New O-Line Coach | Report

New York Giants offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo’s contract has expired and he and the team have been unable to reach a new agreement, per a report. That leaves a critical opening on head coach Joe Judge’s staff.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, initially hired as a consultant by Judge but who ended up taking over the position full-time after Marc Colombo was fired, had his contract expire at the end of the season.

The New York Post was first to report the looming change.

According to The Athletic, the Giants reportedly were interested in extending DeGuglielmo's contract, but the two sides couldn't agree on an extension. The Giants are now expected to cast a wide net for a new offensive line coach.

The Giants offensive line underwent a massive overhaul last year that saw two rookies—Andrew Thomas and Shane Lemieux—take on starting roles, and young veteran Nick Gates step in at center, a position he had never before played. The unit finished ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus.

In his season-ending video conference with reporters earlier this month, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who has been overseeing the offensive line's rebuild since he was hired in 2018, insisted that the offensive line is on the right track.

"We've got some really nice, young pieces," he said.

"I think this offensive line can compete. You can cherry pick here, cherry pick there, in terms of which game you want to pick and how the offense did. The offensive line showed very good progress. They're big, they're young, they're strong and they're tough and smart. This O-Line has a chance to be pretty damn good."

