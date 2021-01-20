NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Giants in the Market for a New O-Line Coach | Report

New York Giants offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo’s contract has expired and he and the team have been unable to reach a new agreement, per a report. That leaves a critical opening on head coach Joe Judge’s staff.
Author:
Publish date:

The Giants reportedly have a big opening on head coach Joe Judge’s assistant coaching staff.

Offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo, initially hired as a consultant by Judge but who ended up taking over the position full-time after Marc Colombo was fired, had his contract expire at the end of the season.

The New York Post was first to report the looming change.

According to The Athletic, the Giants reportedly were interested in extending DeGuglielmo's contract, but the two sides couldn't agree on an extension. The Giants are now expected to cast a wide net for a new offensive line coach.

The Giants offensive line underwent a massive overhaul last year that saw two rookies—Andrew Thomas and Shane Lemieux—take on starting roles, and young veteran Nick Gates step in at center, a position he had never before played. The unit finished ranked 31st by Pro Football Focus.

In his season-ending video conference with reporters earlier this month, Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, who has been overseeing the offensive line's rebuild since he was hired in 2018, insisted that the offensive line is on the right track.

"We've got some really nice, young pieces," he said. 

"I think this offensive line can compete. You can cherry pick here, cherry pick there, in terms of which game you want to pick and how the offense did. The offensive line showed very good progress. They're big, they're young, they're strong and they're tough and smart. This O-Line has a chance to be pretty damn good." 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Aug 9, 2018; Seattle, WA, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo reacts during a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. The Colts defeated the Seahawks 19-17.
News

Giants in the Market for a New O-Line Coach | Report

Dec 6, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Giants inside linebacker Blake Martinez (54) and free safety Logan Ryan (23) tackle Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field.
Film Room

New York Giants 2020 Position Review: Inside Linebackers

Oct 5, 2019; Stanford, CA, USA; Stanford Cardinal cornerback Paulson Adebo (11) warms-up on the field before the game against the Washington Huskies at Stanford Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Paulson Adebo, Stanford

New York Giants offensive guard Kevin Zeitler (70) talks n the huddle before a play in the second quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. The game was tied at 10 going into halftime.
News

New York Giants' Top Offensive Plays of 2020

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) and lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sack Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) in the second half. The Giants defeat the Eagles, 27-17, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
News

Where Do the New York Giants Stars Rank In PFF's Top-100 Free Agents?

Sep 19, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Rashad Weaver (17) against the Syracuse Orange during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. The Panthers won 21-10.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: Edge Rashad Weaver, Pittsburgh

Jan 24, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning announces his retirement during a press conference at Quest Diagnostics Training Center.
News

Retired New York Giants QB Eli Manning Makes a Hilarious New Commercial for Frank's RedHot | SEE IT

Nov 10, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA;South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Jaycee Horn (7) talks with defensive back Jaylan Foster (47) prior to a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina