'NFL on Fox' Crew Made Po' Boys With Gordon Ramsay During Super Bowl Pregame
Gordon Ramsay has spent a lot of time in New Orleans lately. The latest season of Kitchen Nightmares, which airs on Fox, has featured a number of establishments in and around the the city under the guise of failing restaurants preparing for the Super Bowl to town.
Ramsay also popped up on the Super Bowl LIX pregame show, joining the NFL on Fox crew on Bourbon Street to show them how to make a po' boy. The secret to the perfectly caramelized onions? Fittingly, a touch of local bourbon.
Synergy doesn't get much better than this.
It is entirely possible that Jimmy Johnson taking a giant bite of the po' boy on live television might have been the exact moment he decided he didn't want to retire. Sitting at home on his couch a year from now when he could be getting paid to eat delicious local food prepared by a celebrity chef is not a choice many people would make, so who can blame him?