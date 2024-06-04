Green Bay Packers, Jordan Love Are in Middle of Contract Extension Talks
It's contract extension season across the NFL, with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson becoming the latest to cash in with his massive deal that he inked with the franchise on Monday.
Could Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love be next in line among the quarterbacks in the NFL to receive an extension?
Talks are ongoing between the Packers and Love's representatives, general manager Brian Gutekunst told 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee on Tuesday.
"We're in those conversations right now," Gutekunst said. "The nice part about this is none of these conversations are easy or fast, but both parties want the same thing, and we'd like to get this done before training camp for sure."
"Both parties want to get a contract extension done and I think that stability at that position allows you to have some security with the way we build our team. We're looking forward to getting that done, but it never goes fast."
In Love's first season as a starter, he met the lofty expectations set before him when the team drafted him in 2020 to be the heir apparent at quarterback to Aaron Rodgers. In 17 games, Love completed 64.2% of his passes for 4,159 yards and 32 touchdowns to 11 interceptions.
His play in his sole season as the starter has given the Packers all the evidence they need that he's the team's bonafide franchise quarterback moving forward.