Greg Olsen Calls Out Mike Tomlin Over 4th Down Decision Late in Steelers' Win vs. Vikings
The Steelers beat the Vikings 24-21 in Ireland on Sunday morning. Most of the game was not as close as the final score would suggest. Pittsburgh went up two scores in the first half and kept Minnesota at arm's length until late in the fourth quarter, when Carson Wentz engineered two touchdowns in the last eight minutes to bring the Vikes to within a field goal.
The Steelers had a chance to put the game away for good after the two-minute warning. Aaron Rodgers's offense had the ball on fourth down with less than one yard to gain on Minnesota's 40-yard line. The Vikings had no timeouts left and as such a first down would have ended the contest; with the ball in opposing territory it was a relatively low-risk proposition as well.
However, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin opted to trust his defense instead. He directed the offense to take a delay of game and then watched as the punter booted the ball through the back of the end zone, giving the Vikings the ball at the 20-yard line. Color commentator Greg Olsen couldn't believe Tomlin's decision and called out the coach for his poor process.
"Wow. It's a no-brainer," Olsen exclaimed on the broadcast. "You get half a yard and the Minnesota Vikings never possess the ball ever again. You can't let the third-and-short play, where they don't get any yards, you can't let that spook you. You've been good all day with Kenneth Gainwell running the ball behidn this offensive line and the big tackles, man... I don't get it.
"Now, listen, they can still win the game. But the outcome doesn't mean the decisions are correct."
The Steelers, of course, went on to win and Tomlin may very well feel vindicated. But Olsen's point is larger than merely the outcome.
It worked out this time but Olsen's words will probably be applicable again this Steelers season. Perhaps next time Tomlin will make a call the announcer agrees with.