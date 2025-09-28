Greg Olsen Calls Out Mike Tomlin Over 4th Down Decision Late in Steelers' Win vs. Vikings

Greg Olsen and Joe Davis couldn't believe the decision by Steelers HC Mike Tomlin to take a delay-of-game and punt instead of just going for it on 4th-and-1.



Olsen: "It's a no-brainer! You get a half a yard and the Minnesota Vikings never possess the ball ever again!"🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/P8DP8CTjQs