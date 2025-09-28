SI

Greg Olsen Calls Out Mike Tomlin Over 4th Down Decision Late in Steelers' Win vs. Vikings

Liam McKeone

Mike Tomlin opted to trust his defense instead of going for it on fourth down and Greg Olsen could not believe it.
Mike Tomlin opted to trust his defense instead of going for it on fourth down and Greg Olsen could not believe it. / NFL Network
In this story:

The Steelers beat the Vikings 24-21 in Ireland on Sunday morning. Most of the game was not as close as the final score would suggest. Pittsburgh went up two scores in the first half and kept Minnesota at arm's length until late in the fourth quarter, when Carson Wentz engineered two touchdowns in the last eight minutes to bring the Vikes to within a field goal.

The Steelers had a chance to put the game away for good after the two-minute warning. Aaron Rodgers's offense had the ball on fourth down with less than one yard to gain on Minnesota's 40-yard line. The Vikings had no timeouts left and as such a first down would have ended the contest; with the ball in opposing territory it was a relatively low-risk proposition as well.

However, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin opted to trust his defense instead. He directed the offense to take a delay of game and then watched as the punter booted the ball through the back of the end zone, giving the Vikings the ball at the 20-yard line. Color commentator Greg Olsen couldn't believe Tomlin's decision and called out the coach for his poor process.

"Wow. It's a no-brainer," Olsen exclaimed on the broadcast. "You get half a yard and the Minnesota Vikings never possess the ball ever again. You can't let the third-and-short play, where they don't get any yards, you can't let that spook you. You've been good all day with Kenneth Gainwell running the ball behidn this offensive line and the big tackles, man... I don't get it.

"Now, listen, they can still win the game. But the outcome doesn't mean the decisions are correct."

The Steelers, of course, went on to win and Tomlin may very well feel vindicated. But Olsen's point is larger than merely the outcome.

It worked out this time but Olsen's words will probably be applicable again this Steelers season. Perhaps next time Tomlin will make a call the announcer agrees with.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL