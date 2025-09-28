SI

Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin Had Incredible Reactions to DK Metcalf's 80-Yard Touchdown

Metcalf got Steelers fans in Dublin fired up on Sunday.

Madison Williams

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Mike Tomlin had incredible reactions to receiver DK Metcalf's 80-yard touchdown.
Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coach Mike Tomlin had incredible reactions to receiver DK Metcalf's 80-yard touchdown. / NFL/Screengrab
In this story:

The Steelers came out charging to start Sunday's game vs. the Vikings in Dublin.

On Pittsburgh's third drive of the game, Aaron Rodgers threw a pass to DK Metcalf, who ran 80 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. It was a vintage Metcalf score, and it gave the Steelers a 14-3 at the time.

The crowd at Croke Park went wild since the game is technically a Steelers home game. Rodgers and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin also had electric reactions to the incredible touchdown by Metcalf.

Rodgers threw his hands in the air and ran while pointing to Metcalf in celebration. Tomlin had a similar hyped up reaction on the sideline as Metcalf ran down the field.

The quarterback-receiver duo between Rodgers and Metcalf is gearing up to be something really special in Pittsburgh, as it was expected to once both players signed on to join the Steelers in the offseason.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL