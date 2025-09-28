Aaron Rodgers, Mike Tomlin Had Incredible Reactions to DK Metcalf's 80-Yard Touchdown
The Steelers came out charging to start Sunday's game vs. the Vikings in Dublin.
On Pittsburgh's third drive of the game, Aaron Rodgers threw a pass to DK Metcalf, who ran 80 yards to the end zone for a touchdown. It was a vintage Metcalf score, and it gave the Steelers a 14-3 at the time.
The crowd at Croke Park went wild since the game is technically a Steelers home game. Rodgers and Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin also had electric reactions to the incredible touchdown by Metcalf.
Rodgers threw his hands in the air and ran while pointing to Metcalf in celebration. Tomlin had a similar hyped up reaction on the sideline as Metcalf ran down the field.
The quarterback-receiver duo between Rodgers and Metcalf is gearing up to be something really special in Pittsburgh, as it was expected to once both players signed on to join the Steelers in the offseason.