Haason Reddick Quote From Jets Press Conference Recirculates After Trade Request
The New York Jets have a significant problem on their hands after star EDGE rusher Haason Reddick requested a trade from the organization on Monday.
Reddick was acquired in an offseason trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and has yet to even show up for training camp, let alone take a snap of any kind for the Jets as he continues to hold out in hopes of receiving a new contract.
The franchise has made clear they have no intention of trading Reddick, who has already amassed more than $1 million in fines stemming from his holdout.
Amid Reddick's attempt to be traded away from the team, the 29-year-old's comments from his introductory press conference with the franchise recirculated on social media. His words then paint a vastly different picture than what is currently occurring in East Rutherford.
"Whatever happens, I’m gonna be happy. I’m gonna give my all no matter what; that’s just who I am as a person. No matter how it goes, how many years, I’m gonna be here for however long I’m here for, and I’m going to give the team and the fans everything that I have," Reddick said back in April.
It's fair to assume, at that point, Reddick was under the impression he would get the contract he was angling for in New York. His demands, which were the main reason the Eagles opted to trade him to begin with, were not met by the Jets.
Despite his promises and the guarantee to give his all "no matter what," Reddick has refused to show up for camp and has now submitted a trade request as he attempts to force the franchise's hand.
Reddick is set to enter the final season of a three-year, $45 million deal that he signed with the Eagles ahead of the 2022 campaign. He's due to make a non-guaranteed salary of $14.25 million in '24, though he feels he's warranted a pay raise after racking up 27 sacks and five forced fumbles over the last two seasons.
This dispute doesn't seem likely to reach a conclusion anytime soon as Reddick continues to vie for an improved deal while the Jets maintain that no trade is on the horizon.