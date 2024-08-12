Haason Reddick Requests Trade Before Playing Single Down for Jets, per Report
It appears that linebacker Haason Reddick's tenure with the New York Jets will be a short one.
Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets despite the fact he has yet to play a single down for the team, according to a Monday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick—a two-time Pro Bowler—to New York on March 29 in exchange for a conditional 2026 draft pick. Reddick, who is believed to want a new contract, has yet to show up to training camp in Florham Park, N.J..
Reddick recorded 11 sacks in 17 games in 2023 for the Eagles, a year after forcing a league-leading five fumbles in his career-best season.
The Temple product is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of 2024—his age-30 season.
With or without Reddick, the Jets are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.