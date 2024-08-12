SI

Haason Reddick Requests Trade Before Playing Single Down for Jets, per Report

New York acquired the Pro Bowler from the Eagles mere months ago.

Patrick Andres

Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field.
Dec 31, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Haason Reddick (7) looks on during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lincoln Financial Field. / Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
It appears that linebacker Haason Reddick's tenure with the New York Jets will be a short one.

Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets despite the fact he has yet to play a single down for the team, according to a Monday afternoon report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Philadelphia Eagles traded Reddick—a two-time Pro Bowler—to New York on March 29 in exchange for a conditional 2026 draft pick. Reddick, who is believed to want a new contract, has yet to show up to training camp in Florham Park, N.J..

Reddick recorded 11 sacks in 17 games in 2023 for the Eagles, a year after forcing a league-leading five fumbles in his career-best season.

The Temple product is scheduled to hit free agency at the end of 2024—his age-30 season.

With or without Reddick, the Jets are scheduled to open their season on Sept. 9 against the San Francisco 49ers.

