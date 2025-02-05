SI

Hailee Steinfeld Shares How Welcoming Buffalo's Been Since Getting Engaged to Josh Allen

The couple got engaged in November.

Madison Williams

Actress Hailee Steinfeld attends the premiere of "Arcane."
Actress Hailee Steinfeld attends the premiere of "Arcane." / Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
In this story:

Similarly to how Kansas City has fully embraced Taylor Swift who is in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the city of Buffalo has welcomed actress Hailee Steinfeld with open arms since getting engaged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen last fall.

The 28-year-old Oscar nominated actress expressed how grateful she is to Buffalo for accepting her as one of their own in Bills Mafia when speaking on Access Hollywood recently.

"It's so overwhelming how the city of Buffalo has embraced me," Steinfeld said. "I'm so grateful, that is the most incredible place. I love it so much and the people in it. They are part of the main reason that it's so special."

Buffalo even put up a billboard for Allen and Steinfeld after their engagement announcement saying "The Queen City Has a New Queen."

Allen proposed to Steinfeld on the Bills' bye week in November. The quarterback, whose season came to a close after the Bills' AFC championship loss to the Chiefs, got down on one knee by the ocean surrounded by lots of candles and a flower arch. It was beautiful, to say the least. Steinfeld said she is "still recovering" from the happiness of it all.

The couple hasn't shared their wedding plans yet.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

Home/NFL