Hailee Steinfeld Shares How Welcoming Buffalo's Been Since Getting Engaged to Josh Allen
Similarly to how Kansas City has fully embraced Taylor Swift who is in a relationship with Chiefs star Travis Kelce, the city of Buffalo has welcomed actress Hailee Steinfeld with open arms since getting engaged to Bills quarterback Josh Allen last fall.
The 28-year-old Oscar nominated actress expressed how grateful she is to Buffalo for accepting her as one of their own in Bills Mafia when speaking on Access Hollywood recently.
"It's so overwhelming how the city of Buffalo has embraced me," Steinfeld said. "I'm so grateful, that is the most incredible place. I love it so much and the people in it. They are part of the main reason that it's so special."
Buffalo even put up a billboard for Allen and Steinfeld after their engagement announcement saying "The Queen City Has a New Queen."
Allen proposed to Steinfeld on the Bills' bye week in November. The quarterback, whose season came to a close after the Bills' AFC championship loss to the Chiefs, got down on one knee by the ocean surrounded by lots of candles and a flower arch. It was beautiful, to say the least. Steinfeld said she is "still recovering" from the happiness of it all.
The couple hasn't shared their wedding plans yet.