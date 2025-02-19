Hailee Steinfeld Trolls Bills' AFC East Rivals With Perfect One-Liner
If actress Hailee Steinfeld weren't already beloved by fans of the Buffalo Bills, for whom her fiancé Josh Allen plays quarterback, she most certainly will be now.
In a video interview accompanying her February cover with Who What Wear, Steinfeld was asked, among other questions, to name the four teams in the AFC East.
Without missing a beat, the actress replied: "You got the Buffalo Bills, and the Bills' three sons."
Absolutely savage. Watch that moment below:
After roughly two years of dating, Allen and Steinfeld got engaged during the team's bye week in November. The pair have been purposely private about their relationship in the past, but Steinfeld did open up a bit about the proposal in the feature.
"I'm so grateful that he did it the way he did so that I looked good, and we have these photos that we'll have and cherish for the rest of our lives that I'm not looking at being like, 'What was I wearing?'" Steinfeld told WWW's Jessica Barker, referring to the fact that Allen ensured she dressed up a bit for the surprise. "We were in Malibu, which is my happy place, and it was magical. That's the word."
Clearly, Allen's got himself a Bills fan for life.