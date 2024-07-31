SI

Hall of Fame Game History & Full List of Winners

With the latest installment of the Hall of Fame Game set for Thursday night, Aug. 1, here's the backstory and history of the game, along with the full list of past winners.

Mike McDaniel

Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A detail of the endzone pylon before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 3, 2023; Canton, Ohio, USA; A detail of the endzone pylon before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the New York Jets at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports / Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2024 installment of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 when the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans to begin Enshrinement Week in Canton, OH. and formally kickoff the NFL preseason.

While NFL fans are familiar with the annual game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, many do not know the history behind the event.

Here's everything fans need to know about the Hall of Fame Game and the fun tradition that welcomes football back into the fold for the fall.

When Was the First Hall of Fame Game?

The first Hall of Fame Game was held on Aug. 11, 1962 when the New York Giants played against the St. Louis Cardinals. The game was held to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The teams played to a 21-21 tie.

The game was so popular that a new tradition was born, and the game has been held annually ever since to kick off the preseason.

Has the Hall of Fame Game Always Been Played in August?

It actually has not. In fact, in the early days of the Hall of Fame Game, the matchup would take place not only in August, but even in July or September. The last non-August edition of the Hall of Fame Game was on July 31, 2000 when the New England Patriots defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-0.

Has There Ever Been a Hall of Fame Game Cancellation?

The game has been cancelled, or simply not held, on four different occasions since the game's inception. There was no Hall of Fame Game in 1966 due to the AFL-NFL merger. In 2011, the game was not played thanks to the labor dispute between the owners and the NFL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The third occurrence, and perhaps most controversial, was in 2016 when the game was formally cancelled just over an hour before kickoff due to subpar field conditions. The paint that was used for the logos on the field and in the end zones had a reaction to the newly installed turf at Tom Benson Field, leading to a slick playing surface that was determined to be unsafe for the players. Stadium personnel tried to remedy the issue on the morning of kickoff, but could not get the field ready in time, leading to a late cancellation a disaster for the NFL.

The fourth and final time that the game has not been held since its inception in 1962 was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was carried forward to the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.

A New Tradition Was Born in 2011

Historically, the teams picked to play in the Hall of Fame Game were selected by the NFL in advance of the announcement of the full preseason schedule. Typically, the announcement of the franchises competing in the Hall of Fame Game is delivered when the individuals selected for the Hall of Fame are formally announced.

Beginning in 2011, the league started a new tradition of selecting teams for the Hall of Fame Game that had prominent players in franchise history being inducted into Canton that year. In 2024, Bears star return man Devin Hester and Texans star receiver Andre Johnson are both being enshrined, which is why these two teams were selected to play in the latest installment of the Hall of Fame Game.

How Many Current NFL Franchises Have Played in the Hall of Fame Game?

All 32 current NFL franchises have participated in the Hall of Fame Game. The Baltimore Ravens (formerly of Cleveland) were the last team remaining out of the 32 teams that had not played in a Hall of Fame Game before participating in the 2018 matchup against the Bears.

Which Teams Have Played in the Most Hall of Fame Games?

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have each appeared in the Hall of Fame Game seven times. The teams last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2021, against each other. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 16-3 in that matchup, which was the first Hall of Fame Game since '19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Which Team Has Won the Most Hall of Fame Games?

Washington has won five Hall of Fame games, which is the most all-time. Their last win came in 2008 against the Indianapolis Colts, 30-16.

The Steelers, Bears and Raiders have each won four Hall of Fame games, and the Bears have a chance to pull into a tie with Washington for first in Hall of Fame Game wins with a victory over the Texans on Aug. 1.

Full List of Hall of Fame Game Matchups and Results

Here is the full list of Hall of Fame Game Matchups and Results:

Date

Away Team

Away Score

Home Team

Home Score

Note

Aug. 11, 1962

New York Giants

21

St. Louis Cardinals

21

First ever HOF Game

Sept. 11, 1963

Cleveland Browns

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

Sept. 6, 1964

Baltimore Colts

48

Pittsburgh Steelers

17

Sept. 12, 1965

Detroit Lions

3

Washington

20

1966

No game held due to AFL-NFL merger

Aug. 5, 1967

Cleveland Browns

13

Philadelphia Eagles

28

Aug. 3, 1968

Dallas Cowboys

24

Chicago Bears

30

Sept. 13, 1969

Green Bay Packers

38

Atlanta Falcons

24

Aug. 8, 1970

New Orleans Saints

14

Minnesota Vikings

13

July 31, 1971

Houston Oilers

6

Los Angeles Rams

17

First ever July HOF Game

July 29, 1972

Kansas City Chiefs

23

New York Giants

17

July 28, 1973

San Francisco 49ers

20

New England Patriots

7

July 27, 1974

Buffalo Bills

13

St. Louis Cardinals

21

Aug. 2, 1975

Washington

17

Cincinnati Bengals

9

July 24, 1976

Denver Broncos

10

Detroit Lions

7

July 30, 1977

Chicago Bears

20

New York Jets

6

July 29, 1978

Miami Dolphins

3

Philadelphia Eagles

17

July 28, 1979

Dallas Cowboys

13

Oakland Raiders

20

Aug. 2, 1980

San Diego Chargers

0

Green Bay Packers

0

Only scoreless tie in HOF Game history

Aug. 1, 1981

Atlanta Falcons

10

Cleveland Browns

24

Aug. 7, 1982

Baltimore Colts

14

Minnesota Vikings

30

July 30, 1983

New Orleans Saints

14

Pittsburgh Steelers

27

July 28, 1984

Seattle Seahawks

38

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

0

Aug. 3, 1985

New York Giants

21

Houston Oilers

20

Aug. 2, 1986

New England Patriots

21

St. Louis Cardinals

16

Aug. 8, 1987

San Francisco 49ers

20

Kansas City Chiefs

7

July 30, 1988

Cincinnati Bengals

14

Los Angeles Rams

7

Aug. 5, 1989

Washington

31

Buffalo Bills

6

Aug. 4, 1990

Cleveland Browns

0

Chicago Bears

13

July 27, 1991

Detroit Lions

14

Denver Broncos

3

Aug. 1, 1992

New York Jets

41

Philadelphia Eagles

14

July 31, 1993

Green Bay Packers

3

Los Angeles Raiders

19

July 30, 1994

San Diego Chargers

17

Atlanta Falcons

21

July 29, 1995

Carolina Panthers

20

Jacksonville Jaguars

14

July 27, 1996

Indianapolis Colts

10

New Orleans Saints

3

July 26, 1997

Minnesota Vikings

28

Seattle Seahawks

26

Aug. 1, 1998

Pittsburgh Steelers

6

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

30

Aug. 9, 1999

Dallas Cowboys

17

Cleveland Browns

20

July 31, 2000

New England Patriots

20

San Francisco 49ers

0

Final July matchup in HOF Game history

Aug. 6, 2001

St. Louis Rams

17

Miami Dolphins

10

Aug. 5, 2002

Houston Texans

17

New York Giants

34

Aug. 4, 2003

Green Bay Packers

0

Kansas City Chiefs

9

Aug. 9, 2004

Denver Broncos

17

Washington

20

Aug. 8, 2005

Chicago Bears

27

Miami Dolphins

24

Aug. 6, 2006

Oakland Raiders

16

Philadelphia Eagles

10

Aug. 5, 2007

New Orleans Saints

7

Pittsburgh Steelers

20

Aug. 3, 2008

Indianapolis Colts

16

Washington

30

Aug. 9, 2009

Buffalo Bills

18

Tennessee Titans

21

Aug. 8, 2010

Dallas Cowboys

16

Cincinnati Bengals

7

Aug. 7, 2011

Game cancelled due to NFL labor dispute lockout

Aug. 5, 2012

Arizona Cardinals

10

New Orleans Saints

17

Aug. 4, 2013

Miami Dolphins

20

Dallas Cowboys

24

Aug. 3, 2014

New York Giants

17

Buffalo Bills

13

Aug. 9, 2015

Pittsburgh Steelers

3

Minnesota Vikings

14

Aug. 7, 2016

Game cancelled due to unsafe field conditions

Aug. 3, 2017

Arizona Cardinals

18

Dallas Cowboys

20

Aug. 2, 2018

Chicago Bears

16

Baltimore Ravens

17

After Ravens appearance, all 32 NFL teams represented in HOF Game

Aug. 1, 2019

Denver Broncos

14

Atlanta Falcons

10

Aug. 6, 2020

Game cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Aug. 5, 2021

Dallas Cowboys

3

Pittsburgh Steelers

16

Aug. 4, 2022

Jacksonville Jaguars

11

Las Vegas Raiders

27

Aug. 3, 2023

New York Jets

16

Cleveland Browns

21

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NFL