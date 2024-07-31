Hall of Fame Game History & Full List of Winners
The 2024 installment of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 when the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans to begin Enshrinement Week in Canton, OH. and formally kickoff the NFL preseason.
While NFL fans are familiar with the annual game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, many do not know the history behind the event.
Here's everything fans need to know about the Hall of Fame Game and the fun tradition that welcomes football back into the fold for the fall.
When Was the First Hall of Fame Game?
The first Hall of Fame Game was held on Aug. 11, 1962 when the New York Giants played against the St. Louis Cardinals. The game was held to commemorate the groundbreaking of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. The teams played to a 21-21 tie.
The game was so popular that a new tradition was born, and the game has been held annually ever since to kick off the preseason.
Has the Hall of Fame Game Always Been Played in August?
It actually has not. In fact, in the early days of the Hall of Fame Game, the matchup would take place not only in August, but even in July or September. The last non-August edition of the Hall of Fame Game was on July 31, 2000 when the New England Patriots defeated the San Francisco 49ers 20-0.
Has There Ever Been a Hall of Fame Game Cancellation?
The game has been cancelled, or simply not held, on four different occasions since the game's inception. There was no Hall of Fame Game in 1966 due to the AFL-NFL merger. In 2011, the game was not played thanks to the labor dispute between the owners and the NFL Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement.
The third occurrence, and perhaps most controversial, was in 2016 when the game was formally cancelled just over an hour before kickoff due to subpar field conditions. The paint that was used for the logos on the field and in the end zones had a reaction to the newly installed turf at Tom Benson Field, leading to a slick playing surface that was determined to be unsafe for the players. Stadium personnel tried to remedy the issue on the morning of kickoff, but could not get the field ready in time, leading to a late cancellation a disaster for the NFL.
The fourth and final time that the game has not been held since its inception in 1962 was in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers was carried forward to the 2021 Hall of Fame Game.
A New Tradition Was Born in 2011
Historically, the teams picked to play in the Hall of Fame Game were selected by the NFL in advance of the announcement of the full preseason schedule. Typically, the announcement of the franchises competing in the Hall of Fame Game is delivered when the individuals selected for the Hall of Fame are formally announced.
Beginning in 2011, the league started a new tradition of selecting teams for the Hall of Fame Game that had prominent players in franchise history being inducted into Canton that year. In 2024, Bears star return man Devin Hester and Texans star receiver Andre Johnson are both being enshrined, which is why these two teams were selected to play in the latest installment of the Hall of Fame Game.
How Many Current NFL Franchises Have Played in the Hall of Fame Game?
All 32 current NFL franchises have participated in the Hall of Fame Game. The Baltimore Ravens (formerly of Cleveland) were the last team remaining out of the 32 teams that had not played in a Hall of Fame Game before participating in the 2018 matchup against the Bears.
Which Teams Have Played in the Most Hall of Fame Games?
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys have each appeared in the Hall of Fame Game seven times. The teams last played in the Hall of Fame Game in 2021, against each other. The Steelers beat the Cowboys 16-3 in that matchup, which was the first Hall of Fame Game since '19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Which Team Has Won the Most Hall of Fame Games?
Washington has won five Hall of Fame games, which is the most all-time. Their last win came in 2008 against the Indianapolis Colts, 30-16.
The Steelers, Bears and Raiders have each won four Hall of Fame games, and the Bears have a chance to pull into a tie with Washington for first in Hall of Fame Game wins with a victory over the Texans on Aug. 1.
Full List of Hall of Fame Game Matchups and Results
Here is the full list of Hall of Fame Game Matchups and Results:
Date
Away Team
Away Score
Home Team
Home Score
Note
Aug. 11, 1962
New York Giants
21
St. Louis Cardinals
21
First ever HOF Game
Sept. 11, 1963
Cleveland Browns
7
Pittsburgh Steelers
16
Sept. 6, 1964
Baltimore Colts
48
Pittsburgh Steelers
17
Sept. 12, 1965
Detroit Lions
3
Washington
20
1966
No game held due to AFL-NFL merger
Aug. 5, 1967
Cleveland Browns
13
Philadelphia Eagles
28
Aug. 3, 1968
Dallas Cowboys
24
Chicago Bears
30
Sept. 13, 1969
Green Bay Packers
38
Atlanta Falcons
24
Aug. 8, 1970
New Orleans Saints
14
Minnesota Vikings
13
July 31, 1971
Houston Oilers
6
Los Angeles Rams
17
First ever July HOF Game
July 29, 1972
Kansas City Chiefs
23
New York Giants
17
July 28, 1973
San Francisco 49ers
20
New England Patriots
7
July 27, 1974
Buffalo Bills
13
St. Louis Cardinals
21
Aug. 2, 1975
Washington
17
Cincinnati Bengals
9
July 24, 1976
Denver Broncos
10
Detroit Lions
7
July 30, 1977
Chicago Bears
20
New York Jets
6
July 29, 1978
Miami Dolphins
3
Philadelphia Eagles
17
July 28, 1979
Dallas Cowboys
13
Oakland Raiders
20
Aug. 2, 1980
San Diego Chargers
0
Green Bay Packers
0
Only scoreless tie in HOF Game history
Aug. 1, 1981
Atlanta Falcons
10
Cleveland Browns
24
Aug. 7, 1982
Baltimore Colts
14
Minnesota Vikings
30
July 30, 1983
New Orleans Saints
14
Pittsburgh Steelers
27
July 28, 1984
Seattle Seahawks
38
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
0
Aug. 3, 1985
New York Giants
21
Houston Oilers
20
Aug. 2, 1986
New England Patriots
21
St. Louis Cardinals
16
Aug. 8, 1987
San Francisco 49ers
20
Kansas City Chiefs
7
July 30, 1988
Cincinnati Bengals
14
Los Angeles Rams
7
Aug. 5, 1989
Washington
31
Buffalo Bills
6
Aug. 4, 1990
Cleveland Browns
0
Chicago Bears
13
July 27, 1991
Detroit Lions
14
Denver Broncos
3
Aug. 1, 1992
New York Jets
41
Philadelphia Eagles
14
July 31, 1993
Green Bay Packers
3
Los Angeles Raiders
19
July 30, 1994
San Diego Chargers
17
Atlanta Falcons
21
July 29, 1995
Carolina Panthers
20
Jacksonville Jaguars
14
July 27, 1996
Indianapolis Colts
10
New Orleans Saints
3
July 26, 1997
Minnesota Vikings
28
Seattle Seahawks
26
Aug. 1, 1998
Pittsburgh Steelers
6
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
30
Aug. 9, 1999
Dallas Cowboys
17
Cleveland Browns
20
July 31, 2000
New England Patriots
20
San Francisco 49ers
0
Final July matchup in HOF Game history
Aug. 6, 2001
St. Louis Rams
17
Miami Dolphins
10
Aug. 5, 2002
Houston Texans
17
New York Giants
34
Aug. 4, 2003
Green Bay Packers
0
Kansas City Chiefs
9
Aug. 9, 2004
Denver Broncos
17
Washington
20
Aug. 8, 2005
Chicago Bears
27
Miami Dolphins
24
Aug. 6, 2006
Oakland Raiders
16
Philadelphia Eagles
10
Aug. 5, 2007
New Orleans Saints
7
Pittsburgh Steelers
20
Aug. 3, 2008
Indianapolis Colts
16
Washington
30
Aug. 9, 2009
Buffalo Bills
18
Tennessee Titans
21
Aug. 8, 2010
Dallas Cowboys
16
Cincinnati Bengals
7
Aug. 7, 2011
Game cancelled due to NFL labor dispute lockout
Aug. 5, 2012
Arizona Cardinals
10
New Orleans Saints
17
Aug. 4, 2013
Miami Dolphins
20
Dallas Cowboys
24
Aug. 3, 2014
New York Giants
17
Buffalo Bills
13
Aug. 9, 2015
Pittsburgh Steelers
3
Minnesota Vikings
14
Aug. 7, 2016
Game cancelled due to unsafe field conditions
Aug. 3, 2017
Arizona Cardinals
18
Dallas Cowboys
20
Aug. 2, 2018
Chicago Bears
16
Baltimore Ravens
17
After Ravens appearance, all 32 NFL teams represented in HOF Game
Aug. 1, 2019
Denver Broncos
14
Atlanta Falcons
10
Aug. 6, 2020
Game cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Aug. 5, 2021
Dallas Cowboys
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
16
Aug. 4, 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars
11
Las Vegas Raiders
27
Aug. 3, 2023
New York Jets
16
Cleveland Browns
21