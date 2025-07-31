NFL Hall of Fame Induction 2025 Schedule & How to Watch
The Pro Football Hall of Fame will officially induct the class of 2025 at the enshrinement ceremony in Canton, Ohio on Saturday. The class of 2025 includes former cornerback Eric Allen, defensive end Jared Allen, Chargers tight end Antonio Gates, and Packers receiver Sterling Sharpe. The four-man class, which is the smallest since 2005, was announced in February during the NFL honors ceremony, and will now officially enter the Hall this weekend.
Here is the schedule and how to watch this year's enshrinement ceremony.
Hall of Fame Schedule
The enshrinement ceremony takes place on Saturday, Aug. 2 from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. ET. Each player will see their gold bust unveiled, and then give a speech.
Two days before the ceremony, the Chargers and Lions will begin the preseason by playing the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday, July 31. Members of the class of 2025 will receive their gold jackets on Friday .
How to Watch the Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony
The enshrinement ceremony will air on NFL Network, ESPN and Fox. The ceremony can also be streamed on NFL+.
About the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Antonio Gates will make history Saturday as the first player to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame without playing a down of college football. He accepted a scholarship to play football under Nick Saban at Michigan State, but Saban wouldn't let him play both football and basketball, so Gates left to play basketball at Eastern Michigan instead.
After his NBA prospects didn't look great, Gates was given a chance to try out with several NFL teams and signed with the Chargers, where he spent all 16 years of his NFL career. A three-time All-Pro, eight-time Pro Bowler, and member of the NFL 2000s All-Decade Team, Gates is the NFL's all-time leader in touchdowns receptions by a tight end with 116.
Eric Allen heads to Canton following a 14-year career with the Eagles, Saints and Raiders that spanned from 1988-01. He became a first-team All-Pro in just his second season after intercepting eight passes, and would go on to make six Pro Bowls. Allen accumulated an impressive total of 54 interceptions over his career, which is tied for 21st all-time.
Sterling Sharpe emerged as one of the best receivers in the league over his seven-year career with the Packers. Though his career was unfortunately shortened by a neck injury, Sharpe still managed to lead the NFL in receptions three times, become a three-time All-Pro, and a five-time Pro Bowler. He joins Shannon Sharpe as the first pair of brothers to become inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Jared Allen will be inducted into the Hall of Fame after a 12-year career with the Chiefs, Vikings, Bears and Panthers. Allen led the NFL in sacks twice during his career, including when he recorded 22 sacks in 2011, just a half sack short of the NFL single-season record. The four-time All-Pro is tied for the NFL records for most career safeties (4), and most consecutive games with at least half a sack (11).