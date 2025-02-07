LaDanian Tomlinson Broke Hall of Fame News to Antonio Gates In Emotional Surprise Video
The Pro Football Hall of Fame officially announced their Class of 2025 on Thursday night, with former NFL tight end Antonio Gates among those set to be inducted this coming August.
Gates—a career San Diego Charger—had the special news broken to him by long-time teammate and fellow Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson. Check out the wholesome interaction below, as shared by ESPN's Adam Schefter on X (formerly Twitter):
Awesome stuff between the two former teammates—who played together with the Chargers from 2003 to '09.
A former Kent State basketball player, Gates went undrafted in 2003 before signing on with San Diego and went on to put together three First-team All-Pro seasons, two Second-team All-Pro seasons, and was selected to the eight Pro Bowls from 2004 to '11.
Gates will be inducted into Canton, Ohio's Pro Football Hall of Fame this coming August alongside Eric Allen, Jared Allen, and Sterling Sharpe.