Shannon Sharpe Surprises Brother Sterling With Hall of Fame News in Emotional Video
NFL history was made with the announcement that former wide receiving great Sterling Sharpe had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There he'll join Shannon Sharpe as the first brothers to ever be enshrined in Canton together.
This was obviously great news for Sterling, whose briliance was underappreciated both during his career and after, so any way he was to discover his Hall of Fame election would have been wonderful. But being surprised by Shannon wearing a gold jacket in an otherwise normal basement entrance had to be super special.
Watch the conversation the brothers had after realized that they've gone somewhere no brothers have ever been able to walk before. It's emotional and funny and downright beautiful.
It just doesn't get better than that. If your eyes weren't watering as each guy talked about what the other's accomplishments means to them, check your pulse.