Shannon Sharpe Surprises Brother Sterling With Hall of Fame News in Emotional Video

Sharpes become first pair of brothers to make the Hall.

Kyle Koster

Shannon and Sterling Sharpe
Shannon and Sterling Sharpe / Pro Football Hall of Fame on X
In this story:

NFL history was made with the announcement that former wide receiving great Sterling Sharpe had been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. There he'll join Shannon Sharpe as the first brothers to ever be enshrined in Canton together.

This was obviously great news for Sterling, whose briliance was underappreciated both during his career and after, so any way he was to discover his Hall of Fame election would have been wonderful. But being surprised by Shannon wearing a gold jacket in an otherwise normal basement entrance had to be super special.

Watch the conversation the brothers had after realized that they've gone somewhere no brothers have ever been able to walk before. It's emotional and funny and downright beautiful.

It just doesn't get better than that. If your eyes weren't watering as each guy talked about what the other's accomplishments means to them, check your pulse.

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

