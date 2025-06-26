SI

'Happy Gilmore 2' Star Shares Why He Was Surprised by Travis Kelce's Acting in Cameo

Christopher McDonald, better known as Shooter McGavin, spoke with Sports Illustrated about Kelce's cameo and why it surprised him.

Liam McKeone

Kelce will make an appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2'
Kelce will make an appearance in 'Happy Gilmore 2' / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
In this story:

In about a month Happy Gilmore 2 will be available in homes everywhere as it releases on Netflix worldwide. It marks a big moment for fans of the original; Happy Gilmore is one of the all-time great sports movies. It is also, surprisingly, a big moment for Kansas City Chiefs fans and the Kelce family.

Last year Adam Sandler, the star and driving force behind the sequel, revealed Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce would have a role in Happy Gilmore 2. How big that role is and what, exactly, Kelce will be doing on camera cannot be known until the movie releases on July 25.

But we now know one thing: Kelce won over Shooter McGavin.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, actor Christopher McDonald (who played Shooter in the first movie and reprised his role for the sequel) shared he was surprised by a few aspects of Kelce's cameo appearance.

"I have a love-hate relationship with Travis Kelce," McDonald told SI. "His team beats my Buffalo Bills way too often. And I blame the refs sometimes. You get very into football, which I am. But that's a great team. Travis being the superstar that he is, at the end of the day, he's a tremendous guy. I really loved the guy as a person. And surprisingly a very good actor. He had too much fun."

Kelce has spent plenty of time on-camera over the years with his NFL obligations and in recent years took it to the next level, producing the popular New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason. But even the bright lights of a Super Bowl aren't the same as getting in front of a movie camera surrounded by famous actors. It sounds like Kelce was unfazed and executed as well as he does on the field.

Maybe that he won over a Bills fan should be the most surprising fact of all.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NFL