Returning Harrison Butker Prompts Chiefs to Cut Reigning Special Teams Player of the Week
Life in the NFL is not easy—one day you’re the hero, the next, you’re off the team.
The latest player to learn this cruel lesson was kicker Matthew Wright, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday to make room on the roster for the team’s usual starting kicker Harrison Butker, who is returning from injury.
Just days before his release, Wright had made all four of his field goal attempts for the Chiefs in a 19-17 win over the Chargers. It was his second straight game with four made field goals for the team. When Kansas City’s offense has sputtered, Wright was still able to turn their drives into points.
None of his kicks were more important than his last one, which won the game, and the AFC West division, for the Chiefs as the final seconds ticked off the clock. While Wright certainly made it dramatic—banging the ball off the upright before sending it through—a made kick is a made kick in the NFL. That’s how you do it.
On Wednesday, Wright was named AFC special teams player of the week for his performance. Today, he’s available for another team to pick up.
While it’s a tough break for Wright, it’s a reality that kickers in the NFL are no stranger to, and although it’s never fun to be back looking for work, Wright was able to put together some impressive tape in his stint with the Chiefs.
If another contender down the stretch is in need of a kicker who has proven their ability to make clutch field goals with no margin for error, Wright will likely be one of the first calls they make.