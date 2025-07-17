SI

Highest-Paid Non-QBs in NFL After T.J. Watt's Massive New Contract

Karl Rasmussen

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.
T.J. Watt ended his contract dispute with the Pittsburgh Steelers by agreeing to a record-setting extension Thursday, one which ties him to the organization for three more years at a cost of $123 million.

The deal includes $108 million in fully guaranteed money and averages $41 million per season, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. It's now the second time in his career he's achieved that financial feat.

We'll take a look at the top 10 highest-paid non-quarterbacks in the NFL, in terms of average annual value, following Watt's historic extension in Pittsburgh.

Player

Team

Contract Length

Contract Value

Average Annual Value

T.J. Watt

Pittsburgh Steelers

Three Years

$123 million

$41 million

Ja'Marr Chase

Cincinnati Bengals

Four Years

$161 million

$40.25 million

Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns

Four Years

$160 million

$40 million

Danielle Hunter

Houston Texans

One Year

$36.5 million

$36.5 million

Maxx Crosby

Las Vegas Raiders

Three Years

$106.5 million

$35.5 million

Justin Jefferson

Minnesota Vikings

Four Years

$140 million

$35 million

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys

Four Years

$136 million

$34 million

Nick Bosa

San Francisco 49ers

Five Years

$170 million

$34 million

DK Metcalf

Pittsburgh Steelers

Four Years

$132 million

$33 million

Garrett Wilson

New York Jets

Four Years

$130 million

$32.5 million

Watt gets the edge over Ja'Marr Chase, who re-upped with the Bengals this offseason on a deal with an average annual value of $40 million.

Watt's deal comes in the wake of the Jets getting a couple of key deals done, making Garrett Wilson the 10th highest-paid non-QB in the league with a four-year, $130 million deal and rewarding Sauce Gardner as the top earning cornerback in the league with a four-year, $120.2 million extension.

Of course, in terms of the NFL's highest earning players, quarterbacks dominate the list, with Cowboys star Dak Prescott leading the charge with an average annual value of $60 million on his deal.

Watt is now tied to the Steelers for a few seasons longer, and he'll be competing to win his second Defensive Player of the Year, an award he's been in the mix for virtually every year since 2019.

