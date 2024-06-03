The Highest Paid Wide Receivers in NFL After Justin Jefferson's Vikings Extension
On Monday June 3, Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings agreed to a record-breaking contract extension. The deal is worth $140 million over four years and comes with a whopping $110 million guaranteed, including over $88 million at signing. It makes Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history — which, of course, means he's now the highest-paid wideout among his current counterparts.
Jefferson has been the consensus best receiver in the league for the last two or three years, depending on who you ask. He only suited up in 10 games in 2023 due to injury but still managed a 1,000-yard season, recording 68 catches for 1,074 yards and five touchdowns. He won Offensive Player of the Year in 2022, putting up a league-leading 128 catches for 1,809 yards and eight touchdowns.
Overall, in four years, Jefferson has caught 392 passes for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. In that span he's earned three All-Pro nominations and three Pro Bowl nods.
But Jefferson hasn't been paid like it. The three-time All-Pro has been dramatically outperforming his rookie deal, which paid him an average of $3.3 million over the life of the contract. Now his salary fully reflects his position in the hierarchy.
The average annual value of Jefferson's deal is $35 million, eclipsing A.J. Brown's deal with the Philadelphia Eagles as the highest in the NFL by $3 million. Here's how things shake out after those two big names.
NFL Highest Paid Wide Receivers
PLAYER/TEAM
AVERAGE ANNUAL VALUE
TOTAL VALUE
TOTAL GUARANTEED
Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings
$35 million
$140 million
$110 million
A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
$32 million
$96 million
$84 million
Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions
$30 million
$120 million
$77 million
Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins
$30 million
$120 million
$72.2 million
Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins
$28.25 million
$84.75 million
$76 million
Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders
$28 million
$140 million
$65.7 million
Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams
$26.7 million
$80.1 million
$75 million
DeVonta Smith, Philadelphia Eagles
$25 million
$75 million
$70 million
Nico Collins, Houston Texans
$24.3 million
$72.3 million
$32.1 million
D.K. Metcalf, Seattle Seahawks
$24 million
$72 million
$58.2 million
Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers
$23.9 million
$71.6 million
$58.2 million
Michael Pittman Jr., Indianapolis Colts
$23.3 million
$70 million
$46 million
Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders
$23.2 million
$69.6 million
$53.2 million
Calvin Ridley, Tennessee Titans
$23 million
$92 million
$50 million
Stefon Diggs, Houston Texans
$22.5 million
$22.5 million
$22 million
Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals (pending signing of franchise tag)
$21.8 million
$21.8 million
$0
D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears
$20.6 million
$61.9 million
$41.6 million
Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$20.5 million
$41 million
$29 million
Keenan Allen, Chicago Bears
$20 million
$80.1 million
$50 million
Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns
$20 million
$100 million
$60 million
Chris Godwin, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
$20 million
$60 million
$40 million
Diontae Johnson, Carolina Panthers
$18.4 million
$36.7 million
$27 million
Christian Kirk, Jacksonville Jaguars
$18 million
$72 million
$37 million
Jerry Jeudy, Cleveland Browns
$17.5 million
$52.5 million
$41 million
Tyler Lockett, Seattle Seahawks
$15 million
$30 million
$12.6 million
Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos
$15 million
$60 million
$34.9 million
DeAndre Hopkins, Tennessee Titans
$13 million
$26 million
$11 million
Gabe Davis, Jacksonville Jaguars
$13 million
$39 million
$24 million
Darnell Mooney, Atlanta Falcons
$13 million
$39 million
$26 million
Allen Lazard, New York Jets
$11 million
$44 million
$22 million
Undoubtedly someone will top Jefferson's AAV, as he topped Brown's and Brown topped Tyreek Hill's before him. Every market-setting deal of this ilk is destined to be overshadowed eventually. But Jefferson has earned his right to be atop the NFL receiver pyramid in both prestige and salary, no matter how long he might stay there.