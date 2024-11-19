Hollywood Brown's One-Emoji Tweet Has Chiefs Fans Hyped Amid Rumors of Return
Despite starting the 2024 season 9–1, the Kansas City Chiefs have been without arguably their best wide receiver.
Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, who has spent time with both the Baltimore Ravens and the Arizona Cardinals to start his NFL career, was signed by Kansas City to a one-year contract worth up to $11 million this offseason. He's yet to step on the field in the regular season, however, after dislocating his SC joint in Week 1 of the preseason.
Brown underwent surgery to repair his injured shoulder and was placed on injured reserve.
Though it was originally thought that Brown would miss the entirely of the 2024 season, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported late last week that the Chiefs "haven't totally ruled out a return for Hollywood Brown (shoulder) at some point." He continued, "Kansas City coaches have been checking in with him, and the picture should become more clear over the next three to four weeks."
Brown added fuel to Fowler's fiery report on Tuesday afternoon, posting a simple "⏰" emoji to his X (formerly Twitter) account.
What does it mean? Who knows. But fans were ecstatic about the possibility that it could mean it's almost time for him to take the field.
The Chiefs would presumably welcome Brown's return with open arms given their lack of production from the wide receiver position this season. Their de facto No. 1 in Rashee Rice is out for the year, JuJu Smith-Schuster is seemingly over the hill, and Xavier Worthy has been hit-or-miss throughout his rookie campaign.
Their latest throw at the dart board? Signing former New England Patriots second-round pick Tyquan Thornton to their practice squad.
After losing their first game of the season to the Buffalo Bills last Sunday, the Chiefs are headed to Carolina to take on the Panthers this coming weekend.