Hollywood Executives Believe Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Can Be 'A-List' Star

The star's Hollywood profile has reportedly skyrocketed after becoming engaged to Hailee Steinfeld.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen's Hollywood profile has skyrocketed thanks to his engagement to Hailee Steinfeld, according to a new report.
/ Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen has plenty of eyes on him every Sunday due to his status as a starting quarterback in the NFL—and a good one at that.

But according to a new report from Life and Style Magazine, Allen could have potential as a Hollywood star in "big movies" thanks to his recent engagement to music and movie star Hailee Steinfeld.

"Even before he and Hailee became an item, Josh was emerging as one of Hollywood's most interesting football stars, especially for studio executives who are dismissive of the hype around (Kansas City Chiefs tight end) Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship," a studio insider told Nicholas Erickson. "Josh has the total package, from primetime worthy football highlights to matinee-idol good looks, and Hailee has already managed to have a very impressive crossover career where she can effortlessly move from music to movies and back again."

Whether or not there's any validity to this remains to be seen. Allen has enough on his plate with his NFL career, but if he ever wanted to pursue Hollywood stardom, perhaps there's a path for him to do so.

