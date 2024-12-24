Houston Texans Christmas Day History: Record, Statistics, & More
The Houston Texans will play the Baltimore Ravens on Christmas Day as part of the NFL's fifth year in a row playing in the holiday. Although Christmas isn't known for football, the NFL is doing all it can to carve its own Christmas Day identity. In 2024, the Texans-Ravens game and the earlier matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs will be broadcast exclusively on Netflix.
Houston will appear in the franchise's second-ever game on Christmas. Their only other appearance came in 2017 against the Steelers. The Texans will hope to have a better showing than their previous Christmas Day game years ago.
Here's everything you need to know about the Texans' brief history on Christmas Day which will expand this year:
Texans' Christmas Day Record
The Houston Texans have only played one other time on Christmas Day which came in 2017. They played Pittsburgh and lost big, 34-6. Houston played the Steelers at their home NRG Stadium as their Christmas record fell to 0-1. In 2024, the Texans have a chance to get their first ever win on the holiday with another home game.
Year
Opponent
Result
2017
Pittsburgh Steelers
L, 34-6
The NFL hasn't always played on Christmas Day, so Houston only making their second appearance isn't out of the ordinary, especially as the league's newest franchise, coming in as an expansion team in 2002.
The Dallas Cowboys have played the most Christmas Day games with five. The Kansas City Chiefs will tie the Cowboys with their fifth appearance this year.
Notable Players and Performances on Christmas Day
The Houston Texans have yet to have a memorable performance on Christmas Day as they got blown out by the Steelers 34-6 in their only other game on the holiday which came in 2017.
Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw for 226 yards and two touchdowns in Pittsburgh's Christmas win over Houston. The Texans' only points of the day came in the fourth quarter when star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins caught a three-yard touchdown pass from T.J. Yates. Yates started for the Texans after then-rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson tore his ACL in November which prematurely ended his rookie year.
Now, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has an opportunity to bring the franchise their first win on Christmas Day in only their second appearance. Stroud and the Texans (9-6) have already clinched the AFC South. They will play the Baltimore Ravens (10-5) who have already clinched a playoff spot themselves. The Ravens knocked out the Texans in the AFC divisional round last season.
The Texans and Ravens will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Christmas Day. The game will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.