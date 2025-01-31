How Andy Reid Is Handling Message to Chiefs About Historic Super Bowl Three-Peat
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is pursuing a fourth Super Bowl title, and could make history on Feb. 9 against the Philadelphia Eagles when he goes for his third straight title—something that's never been done before.
But it's hard to fathom Reid mentioning that fact to his team as they prepare for the Super Bowl. After all, there's already enough pressure trying to win a championship, so why add even more pressure from something that's occurred in the past?
Reid has taken the approach of not mentioning it directly to his team, but he knows the talk is out there if his players look hard enough for it.
"I haven't mentioned it. I don't plan on mentioning it," Reid said of the three-peat possibility Friday on The Rich Eisen Show. "But I'm also not naive enough to know that they haven't heard it. I mean I have heard it a ton up to this point and I'm sure I'll hear it more over this next week once we get down in New Orleans. So we all know that's out there, but really what matters is how you take care of business. ...What's gonna help you is that you focus in and take care of business today while we're doing our practices, or the meetings we have today. Take care of that. Everything else, you let the chips fall where they may. You have two great teams playing each other. It's hard to pre-pick one way or another but you can control how you prepare yourself, so that's what we've been doing."
Great teams prepare, and Reid's teams have always been able to do just that. It will be quite the battle in the Super Bowl on Feb. 9.