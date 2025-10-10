How Cam Skattebo's Three-Touchdown Hat Trick Stacks Up in Giants History
Giants rookie Cam Skattebo had a night to remember Thursday at MetLife Stadium.
Playing 49 of New York's 69 offensive snaps, Skattebo rushed for a career-high 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts while catching two passes for 12 yards. He had four rushes of at least 10 yards, including three on one drive in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles away for good in the Giants' dominant 34-17 victory.
The performance earned Skattebo a spot on Prime Video's postgame show, where the boisterous rookie unsurprisingly ripped off his shirt and gave analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick a skin-to-skin chest-bump to commemorate his big game.
Six weeks into his career, the fourth-round pick is already establishing a reputation as one of the NFL's most fearless and bruising backs in the game, with a loud personality off the field to match.
Skattebo made a bit of Giants history Thursday night when he plunged into the end zone from one yard out in the fourth quarter for his third touchdown of the game. He became the second Giants rookie in franchise history to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game, and the first since Charlie Evans did it in a 35-17 win over the Chargers on Nov. 7, 1971.
Skattebo is also the eighth Giants rookie overall to score three total touchdowns in a single game. Saquon Barkley last accomplished the feat in 2018 when he scored three times (two rushing, one receiving) in the Giants' 38-35 win over—funny enough—Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers. But nobody did it as quickly as Skattebo—just six games into his NFL career.
Giants rookies to score 3+ TDs in a single game
PLAYER
DATE
TD
RESULT
Cam Skattebo
Oct. 9, 2025
3
Giants 34, Eagles 17
Saquon Barkley
Nov. 18, 2018
3
Giants 38, Buccaneers 35
Odell Beckham Jr.
Dec. 14, 2014
3
Giants 24, Washington 13
David Wilson
Dec. 9, 2012
3
Giants 52, Saints 27
Charlie Evans
Nov. 7, 1971
3
Giants 35, Chargers 17
Tucker Frederickson
Dec. 5, 1965
3
Giants 35, Steelers 10
Joe Scott
Nov. 14, 1948
3
Rams 52, Giants 37
Bill Paschal
Oct. 31, 1943
3
Packers 35, Giants 21
Since 2010, only 14 rookies in the entire NFL have plunged into the end zone for three rushing touchdowns in a single game. Skattebo was the first to do it since Antonio Gibson crossed the goal line three times in the Washington Football Team's 41-16 blowout win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.
NFL rookies to score 3+ rushing TDs in a single game (since 2010)
PLAYER
TEAM
DATE
TD
RESULT
Jonas Gray
Patriots
Nov. 16, 2014
4
W, 42-20
Doug Martin
Buccaneers
Nov. 4, 2012
4
W, 42-32
Cam Skattebo
Giants
Oct. 9, 2025
3
W, 34-17
Antonio Gibson
Washington
Nov. 26, 2020
3
W, 41-16
Sony Michel
Patriots
Jan. 13, 2019
3
W, 41-28
Leonard Fournette
Jaguars
Jan. 14, 2018
3
W, 45-42
Jordan Howard
Bears
Dec. 4, 2016
3
W, 26-6
Robert Kelley
Washington
Nov. 20, 2016
3
W, 42-24
David Johnson
Cardinals
Dec. 20, 2015
3
W, 40-17
Alfred Morris
Washington
Dec. 30, 2012
3
W, 28-18
Russell Wilson
Seahawks
Dec. 16, 2012
3
W, 50-17
Mikel Leshoure
Lions
Nov. 4, 2012
3
W, 31-14
Cam Newton
Panthers
Dec. 4, 2011
3
W, 38-19
Ryan Mathews
Chargers
Jan. 2, 2011
3
W, 33-28
Skattebo, with 98 rushing yards, was also just two yards short of becoming the 24th Giants rookie to rush for over 100 yards in a game. He'll have 11 more chances this season to check that milestone off as his exciting rookie campaign continues.