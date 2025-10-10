SI

How Cam Skattebo's Three-Touchdown Hat Trick Stacks Up in Giants History

New York's boisterous rookie is already making a name for himself.

Tom Dierberger

Skattebo screams after winning a "Thursday Night Football" game between the Giants and Eagles at MetLife Stadium.
Skattebo screams after winning a "Thursday Night Football" game between the Giants and Eagles at MetLife Stadium. / Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Giants rookie Cam Skattebo had a night to remember Thursday at MetLife Stadium.

Playing 49 of New York's 69 offensive snaps, Skattebo rushed for a career-high 98 yards and three touchdowns on 19 attempts while catching two passes for 12 yards. He had four rushes of at least 10 yards, including three on one drive in the fourth quarter that put the Eagles away for good in the Giants' dominant 34-17 victory.

The performance earned Skattebo a spot on Prime Video's postgame show, where the boisterous rookie unsurprisingly ripped off his shirt and gave analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick a skin-to-skin chest-bump to commemorate his big game.

Six weeks into his career, the fourth-round pick is already establishing a reputation as one of the NFL's most fearless and bruising backs in the game, with a loud personality off the field to match.

Skattebo made a bit of Giants history Thursday night when he plunged into the end zone from one yard out in the fourth quarter for his third touchdown of the game. He became the second Giants rookie in franchise history to score three rushing touchdowns in a single game, and the first since Charlie Evans did it in a 35-17 win over the Chargers on Nov. 7, 1971.

Skattebo is also the eighth Giants rookie overall to score three total touchdowns in a single game. Saquon Barkley last accomplished the feat in 2018 when he scored three times (two rushing, one receiving) in the Giants' 38-35 win over—funny enough—Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Buccaneers. But nobody did it as quickly as Skattebo—just six games into his NFL career.

Giants rookies to score 3+ TDs in a single game

PLAYER

DATE

TD

RESULT

Cam Skattebo

Oct. 9, 2025

3

Giants 34, Eagles 17

Saquon Barkley

Nov. 18, 2018

3

Giants 38, Buccaneers 35

Odell Beckham Jr.

Dec. 14, 2014

3

Giants 24, Washington 13

David Wilson

Dec. 9, 2012

3

Giants 52, Saints 27

Charlie Evans

Nov. 7, 1971

3

Giants 35, Chargers 17

Tucker Frederickson

Dec. 5, 1965

3

Giants 35, Steelers 10

Joe Scott

Nov. 14, 1948

3

Rams 52, Giants 37

Bill Paschal

Oct. 31, 1943

3

Packers 35, Giants 21

Source: Stathead

Since 2010, only 14 rookies in the entire NFL have plunged into the end zone for three rushing touchdowns in a single game. Skattebo was the first to do it since Antonio Gibson crossed the goal line three times in the Washington Football Team's 41-16 blowout win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day in 2020.

NFL rookies to score 3+ rushing TDs in a single game (since 2010)

PLAYER

TEAM

DATE

TD

RESULT

Jonas Gray

Patriots

Nov. 16, 2014

4

W, 42-20

Doug Martin

Buccaneers

Nov. 4, 2012

4

W, 42-32

Cam Skattebo

Giants

Oct. 9, 2025

3

W, 34-17

Antonio Gibson

Washington

Nov. 26, 2020

3

W, 41-16

Sony Michel

Patriots

Jan. 13, 2019

3

W, 41-28

Leonard Fournette

Jaguars

Jan. 14, 2018

3

W, 45-42

Jordan Howard

Bears

Dec. 4, 2016

3

W, 26-6

Robert Kelley

Washington

Nov. 20, 2016

3

W, 42-24

David Johnson

Cardinals

Dec. 20, 2015

3

W, 40-17

Alfred Morris

Washington

Dec. 30, 2012

3

W, 28-18

Russell Wilson

Seahawks

Dec. 16, 2012

3

W, 50-17

Mikel Leshoure

Lions

Nov. 4, 2012

3

W, 31-14

Cam Newton

Panthers

Dec. 4, 2011

3

W, 38-19

Ryan Mathews

Chargers

Jan. 2, 2011

3

W, 33-28

Source: Stathead

Skattebo, with 98 rushing yards, was also just two yards short of becoming the 24th Giants rookie to rush for over 100 yards in a game. He'll have 11 more chances this season to check that milestone off as his exciting rookie campaign continues.

Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

