Call Them Cocky or Whatever You Prefer, But These Rookies Have Transformed the Giants
Baker Mayfield had an insightful response about the changing perception of his personality, going from “cocky” to “moxie” in the past few seasons.
Honestly, I’m not even sure what the difference is between these two words that could also just be referred to as confident, but cocky is supposedly the label players should avoid.
“Early on in my career, it’s looked at as ‘cocky, immature,’ ” Mayfield told reporters. Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dog.’ Same s---, different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that."
There’s a lot of truth there in Mayfield’s response, but I’ll take it a step further. Cocky is only bad for those who don’t like noticeable confidence. Mayfield’s trash talking is now accepted from the keep-it-boring crowd partly because he’s the former No. 1 draft pick who got knocked down and played defensive line on the Panthers’ scout team before reviving his career in Tampa Bay. The combination of wins and adversity is when cocky turns into moxie.
Let’s hope Jaxson Dart doesn’t have to go through a similar career path as Mayfield to be accepted, because he, too, is a cocky first-round quarterback. Not that there’s anything wrong with that.
The Giants have embraced Dart’s persona, which was noticeable during the 34–17 upset victory over the Eagles on Thursday night. And with how protective coach Brian Daboll has been of his prized rookie signal-caller, there’s not a chance the Giants are going to let the outside perception influence how they view Dart. At least not this season because the good vibes have been rolling since Daboll went away from his original developmental plan for Dart to sit behind Russell Wilson.
The perception of the 2025 Giants has changed a few times. It got ugly after the 0–3 start, with Daboll being on a scorching hot seat. Dart’s debut win over the Chargers delivered excitement, but it was bittersweet because Malik Nabers sustained a season-ending knee injury. That was followed by a flat road performance, which gave the Saints their first win in 2025.
But I don’t see the perception changing much for the rest of the season. The Giants have found their identity, one that has revolved around the rookie tandem of Dart and bruising running back Cam Skattebo, the fourth-round pick. Last week, it was Saints veteran linebacker Demario Davis who loved Skattebo’s trash talking and intensity on the field. Again, there’s a crowd out there that has no problem with cockiness, especially when supported by stellar performances. And right now, Dart and Skattebo have been backing up their moxie, cockiness and confidence. Just ask the Eagles, who were bullied by these two rookies.
Dart, who went 17-of-25 for 195 yards, got it started with a 20-yard rushing touchdown and had a perfect 35-yard touchdown pass to Wan’Dale Robinson, giving New York an early 10-point advantage. After Dart’s rushing touchdown, edge rusher Brian Burns went over to congratulate the rookie signal-caller, another indication of this team giving the seal of approval for the No. 25 pick in the draft.
Skattebo, who finished with 19 carries for 98 yards, closed this lopsided win over the defending Super Bowl champions with three consecutive rushing touchdowns.
Some might read this and say there’s nothing cocky about Dart. Well, he did high-five a referee when he correctly told him that Skattebo crossed the end zone on his first touchdown run. Again, let’s not be afraid of the cocky label. Daboll has had no issue with this, and leaning into that character trait will help him keep his job and move the arrow upward on the Giants’ future.
The same was said about Nabers in the lead-up to the 2024 draft. Instead of viewing it as a red flag, Daboll embraced Nabers’s fiery side and fed him the ball every chance he got. Daboll now has the star receiver, the productive running back, the promising quarterback and a dominant defensive front.
I’ll pump the brakes, though, because the Giants still have to overcome a 2–4 record. However, there’s not a better way to jolt a fan base than a rookie quarterback who has the makings of being the real deal. Actually, there is a bigger jolt. It’s the cocky rookie quarterback who’s making dynamic plays.
The same way Browns fans appreciated Mayfield’s aura after he found his way into the end zone against the Jets during his debut seven years ago, that’s how Giants fans are looking at Dart now. Don’t be afraid to embrace cockiness or whatever you want to call it.