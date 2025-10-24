How Chargers’ Win Over Vikings on ‘TNF’ Impacts NFL Playoff Picture
From start to finish, the Chargers dominated the Vikings on Thursday night.
Behind 117 rushing yards from Kimani Vidal and three touchdown passes from Justin Herbert, Los Angeles cruised to a 37–10 win over Minnesota to improve to 5–3 on the season. It was a needed response for coach Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers after they suffered a 38–24 loss in Week 7 to the Colts.
Following their win to kick off Week 8, the Chargers moved up into second place in the AFC West, just a half game behind the rival Broncos (5–2) and a half game ahead of the Chiefs (4–3). If the season ended Thursday night, the Chargers would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC and play a road game in the wild-card round against the No. 3 seed Broncos.
Los Angeles’s odds to make the playoffs, according to NFL.com, stand at 66%. If they would have lost to the Vikings, those odds would’ve dropped to 44%.
In the other locker room, the Vikings—now 3–4—are a mess. Carson Wentz certainly isn’t the answer under center, and while J.J. McCarthy returning from injury is their last hope to save the season, he hasn’t played well in seven of the eight quarters he’s been on the field.
Minnesota, in last place in the NFC North, is three games out of a playoff spot with 10 to go. NFL.com gives the Vikings a 13% chance to make the playoffs—a number that would’ve increased to 25% had they figured out a way to win at SoFi Stadium.
Following the Chargers' win Thursday night, here's how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into the weekend (Note: all playoff odds are provided by NFL.com):
AFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Colts (6–1)
94%
2
Patriots (5–2)
78%
3
Broncos (5–2)
77%
4
Steelers (4–2)
60%
5
Bills (4–2)
82%
6
Chargers (5–3)
66%
7
Jaguars (4–3)
55%
---
---
---
8
Chiefs (4–3)
79%
9
Bengals (3–4)
20%
10
Texans (2–4)
35%
11
Raiders (2–5)
3%
12
Browns (2–5)
5%
13
Ravens (1–5)
44%
14
Dolphins (1–6)
1%
15
Titans (1–6)
1%
16
Jets (0–7)
1%
NFC Playoff Picture
SEED
TEAM
PLAYOFF %
1
Packers (4–1–1)
81%
2
49ers (5–2)
75%
3
Eagles (5–2)
89%
4
Buccaneers (5–2)
85%
5
Lions (5–2)
83%
6
Seahawks (5–2)
71%
7
Rams (5–2)
91%
---
---
---
8
Bears (4–2)
29%
9
Panthers (4–3)
12%
10
Cowboys (3–3–1)
20%
11
Falcons (3–3)
32%
12
Vikings (3–4)
13%
13
Commanders (3–4)
10%
14
Cardinals (2–5)
2%
15
Giants (2–5)
3%
16
Saints (1–6)
2%