How the Cowboys Honored Marshawn Kneeland in First Game Since DE’s Death
The Cowboys' Monday night tilt vs. the Raiders marks the team's first contest since their bye—and its first since the devastating death of 24-year-old Dallas defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.
In the days since the tragedy, we have heard from the team and its leaders; coach Brian Schottenheimer, in particular, gave a very moving statement during a press conference last week, around which time the team also held a candlelight vigil. But it will be another thing entirely to watch the grieving squad take to the gridiron.
Considering the magnitude of the loss, the tributes to the late DE began well before kickoff. Here's everything the Cowboys did Monday night—even while traveling to Vegas—to honor Kneeland:
Special t-shirts
Cowboys personnel and players could be seen hanging out before the game wearing shirts with Kneeland's face and name on the front.
A tribute locker
Kneeland was honored with his own locker, as well.
Jersey tributes
Aaron Whitecotton, who coached Kneeland on the defensive line, wore the DE's jersey to Allegiant Stadium, per Dallas sports reporter Jeff Kolb and The Athletic's Jon Machota.
'One love'
Prescott also wrote a favorite quote of Kneeland's on the wrap around his wrist: "One love."
A No. 94 helmet sticker
In honor of Kneeland's jersey number, the Cowboys will wear a "94" sticker on their helmets for the remainder of the season. PR staff, meanwhile, were said to be wearing special pins on Monday night.
Raiders' t-shirts
Las Vegas players also honored Kneeland with special shirts, featuring the number for the 988 Suicide Hotline on the back and the text "call an audible" on the front, per Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales.