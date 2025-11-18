SI

How the Cowboys Honored Marshawn Kneeland in First Game Since DE’s Death

Kneeland died tragically earlier this month.

Brigid Kennedy

Kneeland died by apparent suicide on the morning of Nov. 6.
Kneeland died by apparent suicide on the morning of Nov. 6. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cowboys' Monday night tilt vs. the Raiders marks the team's first contest since their bye—and its first since the devastating death of 24-year-old Dallas defensive end Marshawn Kneeland.

In the days since the tragedy, we have heard from the team and its leaders; coach Brian Schottenheimer, in particular, gave a very moving statement during a press conference last week, around which time the team also held a candlelight vigil. But it will be another thing entirely to watch the grieving squad take to the gridiron.

Considering the magnitude of the loss, the tributes to the late DE began well before kickoff. Here's everything the Cowboys did Monday night—even while traveling to Vegas—to honor Kneeland:

Special t-shirts

Cowboys personnel and players could be seen hanging out before the game wearing shirts with Kneeland's face and name on the front.

A tribute locker

Kneeland was honored with his own locker, as well.

Jersey tributes

Aaron Whitecotton, who coached Kneeland on the defensive line, wore the DE's jersey to Allegiant Stadium, per Dallas sports reporter Jeff Kolb and The Athletic's Jon Machota.

'One love'

Prescott also wrote a favorite quote of Kneeland's on the wrap around his wrist: "One love."

A No. 94 helmet sticker

In honor of Kneeland's jersey number, the Cowboys will wear a "94" sticker on their helmets for the remainder of the season. PR staff, meanwhile, were said to be wearing special pins on Monday night.

Raiders' t-shirts

Las Vegas players also honored Kneeland with special shirts, featuring the number for the 988 Suicide Hotline on the back and the text "call an audible" on the front, per Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales.

More NFL on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Brigid Kennedy
BRIGID KENNEDY

Brigid Kennedy is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, she covered political news, sporting news and culture at TheWeek.com before moving to Livingetc, an interior design magazine. She is a graduate of Syracuse University, dual majoring in television, radio and film (from the Newhouse School of Public Communications) and marketing managment (from the Whitman School of Management). Offline, she enjoys going to the movies, reading and watching the Steelers.

Home/NFL