Super Bowl Ticket Prices: Cheapest and Most Expensive Ways to Get In
Super Bowl LIX has finally arrived. After a full season of tremendously competitive football across the NFL and an even better postseason, the two-week break has at last expired. The Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of defending their title against the Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams dead-set on bringing home the crown.
It promises to be a great game between two excellent teams with a recent history of clashing for the championship. As one might expect, the ticket prices match that expectation. Super Bowl tickets are always wildly expensive as it is the biggest sporting event in America every year. It's called the Big Game for a reason, after all. And this year's event comes with the opportunity to witness history as the Chiefs go for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl championship. On top of all that, New Orleans is the host city and qualifies as one of the very best when it comes to the combination of weather, culture, and food presented to the visiting masses.
It makes for quite the stew (or, more appropriately, gumbo) when it comes to ticket prices. Here's how much it costs to get into Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome, both on the low and high ends of the spectrum. If you are curious about how, exactly, tens of thousands of fans acquire Super Bowl tickets every year you can follow this link.
Cheapest Super Bowl tickets
According to Ticketmaster, the absolute cheapest ticket for Super Bowl LIX between the Chiefs and Eagles is $2,800.
That's right. The get-in price for this year's Super Bowl is nearly three grand. It isn't that surprising in theory but in practice seeing the number is pretty crazy.
The one seat available at that price point is in Row 41 of Section 615, way in the upper deck of the Superdome. There are dozens of seats available around that price point in the 600s, ranging from $2,900 to $3,400. If you want to get into the 500s, the starting price is $3,650.
Most Expensive Super Bowl Tickets
According to Ticketmaster, the most expensive Super Bowl ticket available is listed for $24,995. The seats are in the very first row of Section 139 in the corner of one end zone, which means they are premium seats indeed. There are numerous listed in the row so a pair of tickets would run you a cool $50,000.
There is a chance this isn't the most expensive Super Bowl ticket purchased. There are numerous packages offered around the Super Bowl that sell out almost immediately which include various amenities to drive the overall price up.
But for just one ticket, alone, it'll be $24,995. There are a few other Row 1 tickets available in the lower deck that cost north of $20,000 but none match Section 139.
Average Super Bowl ticket price
While these numbers are all eye-popping, the average Super Bowl price is down quite a bit from last year. Perhaps it's Chiefs fatigue or perhaps it's the lack of a true underdog (the Eagles were in the Super Bowl two years ago and won another less than a decade ago). Either way, while still insanely high, the price point has lowered on average.
Per information provided to Sports Illustrated by Stubhub at time of writing, the average price of a ticket sold for Super Bowl LIX is $7,141. That marks a 16% year-over-year decrease from last year's affair between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, per Stubhub.