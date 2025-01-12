How NFL Playoff Bracket Looks After Texans, Ravens Win Wild-Card Games
The two home teams took care of business on the first day of the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs, as the Houston Texans defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 32–12, and the Baltimore Ravens capped off the night by sending the Pittsburgh Steelers packing with a 28–14 victory.
The Texans' defense led the way at NRG Stadium, picking off Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert four times and allowing just three third- and fourth-down conversions all game. Houston receiver Nico Collins also had a big game, catching seven passes for 122 yards and a score from second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Over in Baltimore, quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens' offense opened up an early 21–0 lead and never looked back. Jackson threw for two scores, and running back Derrick Henry rumbled for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries.
Although the Texans and Ravens will advance, the matchups for the AFC's divisional round next weekend aren't set because the NFL reseeds its postseason field after each round to ensure the top-seeded teams are rewarded with the most favorable matchups.
The Kansas City Chiefs, who went 15–2 during the regular season and earned the AFC's No. 1 seed, won't learn their divisional round opponent until Sunday when the No. 2 seed Buffalo Bills host the No. 7 seed Denver Broncos.
As it stands Saturday night, the Chiefs would host the No. 4 Texans at Arrowhead Stadium next weekend. But that will change if the No. 7 seed Broncos upset No. 2 seed Buffalo at Highmark Stadium.
Let's take a closer look at both scenarios:
AFC divisional round matchups (if Bills beat Broncos)
- No. 1 Chiefs vs. No. 4 Texans (at Arrowhead Stadium)
- No. 2 Bills vs. No. 3 Ravens (at Highmark Stadium)
AFC divisional round matchups (if Broncos beat Bills)
- No. 1 Chiefs vs. No. 7 Broncos (at Arrowhead Stadium)
- No. 3 Ravens vs. No. 4 Texans (at M&T Bank Stadium)
NFC playoff bracket
The NFC has yet to kick off its postseason schedule, with two matchups set for Sunday and the wild-card finale between the Los Angeles Rams and Minnesota Vikings scheduled for Monday night. Here's the full NFC wild-card round rundown:
Sunday, Jan. 12
- No. 2 Eagles vs. No. 7 Packers (4:30 p.m. ET at Lincoln Financial Field)
- No. 3 Buccaneers vs. No. 6 Commanders (8 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium
Monday, Jan. 13
- No. 4 Rams vs. No. 5 Vikings (8 p.m. ET at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.)