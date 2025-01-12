SI

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert played his worst game of the season, and it resulted in a playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Houston Texans 32-12 in the AFC wild-card game on Saturday afternoon, thanks in large part to the dismal play of Justin Herbert and the offense.

Herbert, who put together the best regular season of his career under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, threw four interceptions in the loss. To put Herbert's rough day in perspective, Herbert only threw three interceptions all season prior to Saturday.

Herbert became the first Chargers quarterback since Stan Humphries in 1995 to throw four interceptions in a playoff game. The Chargers' opponent in that game? None other than the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Jim Harbaugh.

Herbert would certainly like a do-over for this performance. Here are some of the best reactions from social media after Herbert and the Chargers imploded offensively on Saturday:

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

