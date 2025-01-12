Justin Herbert Hurls Four Interceptions in Dreadful Playoff Loss to Texans
The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Houston Texans 32-12 in the AFC wild-card game on Saturday afternoon, thanks in large part to the dismal play of Justin Herbert and the offense.
Herbert, who put together the best regular season of his career under first-year coach Jim Harbaugh, threw four interceptions in the loss. To put Herbert's rough day in perspective, Herbert only threw three interceptions all season prior to Saturday.
Herbert became the first Chargers quarterback since Stan Humphries in 1995 to throw four interceptions in a playoff game. The Chargers' opponent in that game? None other than the Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Jim Harbaugh.
Herbert would certainly like a do-over for this performance. Here are some of the best reactions from social media after Herbert and the Chargers imploded offensively on Saturday: