How NFL Playoff Picture is Impacted By Chiefs Win, Ravens vs. Texans Result
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Buffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & Standings
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Houston Texans
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Denver Broncos
- Indianapolis Colts
- Miami Dolphins
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Los Angeles Rams
- Atlanta Falcons
- Minnesota Vikings
- Green Bay Packers
- Washington Commanders
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
This post will be updated live as games go final, but includes conditional possibilities based on the results of Christmas Day games, barring ties.
In the spring months when the NFL schedule is mapped out, it's a nearly impossible task to predict what teams will be relevant to the playoff picture late in the season. This year's schedule aficianados—and surely, helpful schedule optimizing algorithms—did great with their selection of the four teams scheduled for Christmas Day.
All four teams—the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans—are relevant to the NFL playoff picture in the AFC. Here's how the playoff picture looks as of Wednesday's outcomes.
Later this week, several teams can clinch playoff positioning.
NFL Playoff Picture Possibilities on Christmas Day
How the NFL Playoff Picture Looks After Chiefs Win
After the Chiefs beat the Steelers 29-10, they clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC, earning themselves home field advantage and a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Seed
Team
Record
Playoff Status
Playoff Likelihood
1
Kansas City Chiefs
15–1
Clinched No. 1 seed
100%
2
Buffalo Bills
12–3
Clinched Division
100%
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
10–6
Clinched playoff spot
100%
4
Houston Texans
9–6
Clinched Division
100%
5
Baltimore Ravens
10–5
Clinched playoff spot
100%
6
Los Angeles Chargers
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win OR Colts loss + Dolphins loss
94%
7
Denver Broncos
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win
76%
8
Indianapolis Colts
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
14%
9
Miami Dolphins
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
9%
10
Cincinnati Bengals
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
7%
How the NFL Playoff Picture Looks With Ravens Win, Texans Loss
At stake for the Ravens is seeding. They would leap above the Steelers with a win today after Pittsburgh lost to Kansas City earlier in the day.
Seed
Team
Record
Playoff Status
Playoff Likelihood
1
Kansas City Chiefs
15–1
Clinched No. 1 seed
100%
2
Buffalo Bills
12–3
Clinched Division
100%
3
Baltimore Ravens
11-5
Clinched playoff spot
100%
4
Houston Texans
9–7
Clinched Division
100%
5
Pittsburgh Steelers
10-6
Clinched playoff spot
100%
6
Los Angeles Chargers
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win OR Colts loss + Dolphins loss
94%
7
Denver Broncos
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win
76%
8
Indianapolis Colts
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
14%
9
Miami Dolphins
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
9%
10
Cincinnati Bengals
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
7%
How the NFL Playoff Picture Looks With Texans Win, Ravens Loss
Seed
Team
Record
Playoff Status
Playoff Likelihood
1
Kansas City Chiefs
15–1
Clinched No. 1 seed
100%
2
Buffalo Bills
12–3
Clinched Division
100%
3
Pittsburgh Steelers
10–6
Clinched playoff spot
100%
4
Houston Texans
10–6
Clinched Division
100%
5
Baltimore Ravens
10–6
Clinched playoff spot
100%
6
Los Angeles Chargers
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win OR Colts loss + Dolphins loss
94%
7
Denver Broncos
9–6
Clinch playoff spot with win
76%
8
Indianapolis Colts
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
14%
9
Miami Dolphins
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
9%
10
Cincinnati Bengals
7–8
No clinching scenario this week
7%
NFC Playoff Picture
With no NFC teams playing on Christmas, there will be no Wednesday change to the playoff picture. Here's how things look:
Seed
Team
Record
Playoff Status
Playoff Likelihood
1
Detroit Lions
13–2
Clinched Division
100%
2
Philadelphia Eagles
12–3
Clinched Playoff Spot
100%
3
Los Angeles Rams
9–6
Clinched Playoff Spot
86%
4
Atlanta Falcons
8–7
Clinch NFC South with win + TB loss
58%
5
Minnesota Vikings
13–2
Clinched playoff spot
100%
6
Green Bay Packers
11–4
Clinched Wild Card
100%
7
Washington Commanders
10–5
Clinch berth with win or TB loss
95%
8
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
8–7
No clinching scenario this week
48%
9
Seattle Seahawks
8–7
No clinching scenario this week
14%