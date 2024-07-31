How to Watch Bears vs. Texans in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game
The NFL returns officially on Thursday night, Aug. 1 in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH. when the Chicago Bears take on the Houston Texans to begin preseason action.
Why is it called the Hall of Fame Game?
The annual Hall of Fame Game kicks off "Enshrinement Week" in Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame are formally inducted with their busts at a special enshrinement ceremony that takes place annually on the Saturday afternoon of Enshrinement Week.
The Hall of Fame Game is the first annual preseason football game, and is always played on the Thursday to begin the weekend festivities for the newest members of the Hall of Fame.
What to expect when the Bears and Texans take the field
The key question many fans were wondering heading into the contest was whether or not the Bears would have No. 1 pick Caleb Williams suit up and start at quarterback just two weeks into training camp.
However, Williams will not play on Thursday night, and the Bears will start backup quarterback Tyson Bagent instead. Fans will have to wait just a little bit longer for Williams to make his professional debut.
Additionally, coach Matt Eberflus revealed that several starters will not play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night, but declined to say who specifically would be held out. Don't expect guys like veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen, one of Chicago's key offseason additions, to suit up.
As for the Texans, coach DeMeco Ryans was coy about whether or not second-year quarterback sensation C.J. Stroud will play on Thursday. Following Monday's training camp practice, Ryans said "We'll see," with a smile.
It's obviously tough to get a read on Ryans here, but it would be a surprise to see Stroud on the field for the first preseason game of the new season. Like the Bears, it's fair to expect the Texans to hold out several key starters, especially veterans.
How to Watch the 2024 Hall of Fame Game
When: Thursday, Aug. 1
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, OH.
TV: ABC/ESPN
How to Stream the 2024 Hall of Fame Game
The 2024 Hall of Fame Game can be streamed on the Watch ESPN app, which will feature the ABC and ESPN broadcast. The game can also be streamed on any streaming provider that includes ABC and ESPN as part of its package. You need a cable login to watch on ESPN or ABC.