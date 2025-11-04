Howie Roseman Explains Why Eagles Held Onto A.J. Brown at NFL Trade Deadline
One of the biggest names to be floated in trade rumors this season was Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown. Amid a quiet season for the 28-year-old, there had been some speculation that he was unhappy within Philadelphia’s offense and could be looking for a change of scenery.
In the end, the trade deadline came and went, and Brown remains a member of the Eagles. General manager Howie Roseman was asked about the team’s decision to keep Brown in Philadelphia, and he made clear that the team holds the three-time Pro Bowl receiver in the highest of regards.
“I think that when you’re trying to be a great team, it’s hard to trade great players. And A.J. Brown is a great player. He wears the ‘C’ for a reason. He’s [an] important part of this team, of this organization,” Roseman explained, via Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer.
“He cares about winning. He cares about his teammates. And I think that when you’re a team like ours that is looking forward to an opportunity to compete for a championship, you just don’t get rid of the guys like that. And so, I feel very lucky to have him on our team and excited about the second half of the season with him.”
Brown has recorded over 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three years with the Eagles. This season through seven games, he’s tracking well short of that pace, having caught 29 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. After some games this season, in particular ones in which Brown didn’t see much of the football, he’s posted cryptic messages on social media suggesting he was discontent in the offense.
Despite his dip in production, Roseman made clear that the team was never truly interested in trading him and that he’s highly valued by the organization.