Hungry Raiders Fan Enjoys Gnawing on Prop Leg During Victory Over Cleveland
This past week saw the final professional sporting event played at the Oakland Coliseum and even though it was the Athletics that were involved, it was a fine time for people to remember that Oakland Raiders fans also really got after it to an extraordinary degree in that building. No group has better utilized costumes and props. So it's kind of heartwarming to see that such a tradition lives on with the franchise playing in Las Vegas now.
CBS cameras brought an incredible, albeit brief clip of a Raiders fan chomping on a fake severed leg done up in Cleveland Browns colors during the Raiders' victory on Sunday. The kind of crowd cutaway a producer or director could only dream of manifesting.
What a great bit. Prop comedy gets a bad rap even though Carrot Top is objectively funny. And this guy right here had so many affectations. He'd have no trouble adhering to Chotckie's hard-and-fast 15 pieces of flair guideline.
He also went home satisfied in more ways than one as the Raiders outgunned Deshaun Watson and emerged with a 20-16 to get back to .500 on the year.
Happy for him.