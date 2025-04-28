Ex-Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Returning to NFL in Deal With NFC South Team
Guess who's back?
In this story:
After a year away from the league, Hunter Renfrow is back.
The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday evening. Specific details of the deal are not yet known.
Per Rapoport, the 29-year-old Renfrow had been thinking about a comeback "for some time." Now, he'll serve as another target for young quarterback Bryce Young alongside receivers Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan among others.
In his five seasons with the Raiders, the former fifth-round pick and Clemson product caught 269 career passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.
