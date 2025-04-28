SI

Ex-Raiders WR Hunter Renfrow Returning to NFL in Deal With NFC South Team

Guess who's back?

Brigid Kennedy

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Jan 9, 2022.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow on Jan 9, 2022. / Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images
After a year away from the league, Hunter Renfrow is back.

The former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver is signing a deal with the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday evening. Specific details of the deal are not yet known.

Per Rapoport, the 29-year-old Renfrow had been thinking about a comeback "for some time." Now, he'll serve as another target for young quarterback Bryce Young alongside receivers Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette and first-round pick Tetairoa McMillan among others.

In his five seasons with the Raiders, the former fifth-round pick and Clemson product caught 269 career passes for 2,884 yards and 17 touchdowns.

